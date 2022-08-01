New dog park opens in north Fort Wayne

www.wane.com
WANE-TV
Pools end season and survive lifeguard shortage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Jury pool, schools starting back up signal the end of the season. Many of the workers are teachers or high school and college athletes who will soon have to trade their swim trunks and towels for backpacks. And while it’s normal to lose...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival
Nationally acclaimed tattoo studio Studio 13 will once again host the annual Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival at Grand Wayne Center on Aug. 12-14. With over 200 artists from across the country scheduled to be on hand, this could be the chance you’ve been waiting for to get that body art that you’ve always wanted. In addition to live tattooing, there will be an Explorer Tattoo Conference, where artists can learn how to develop their craft and keep up to date with the best practices.
WANE-TV
Science Central unveils new kaleidoscope exhibit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central opened a new, permanent exhibit Wednesday named Giant Kaleidoscope that allows visitors to create colorful designs. The exhibit features colorful, translucent shapes that can be arranged on a light board. An overhead camera captures the design and changes it into a complex pattern similar to those seen through a kaleidoscope, and the pattern is projected onto a nearby wall in real time.
WIBC.com
Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
whatzup.com
Penny Drip pouring coffee, cocktails
Penny Drip, a café serving creative foods, unique cocktails, and coffee, has opened in a newly renovated downtown space in Fort Wayne. Operated by Be Better Hospitality, comprised of Sam Albertson, Trevor Scovel, and Preston Wallace, the coffee and cocktail bar concept is usually found in larger cities around the world and is becoming more popular. Coffee drinks can now be expanded with unique liquors and combined to make a creatively balanced cocktail.
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne pools to close this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pool season is coming to an end. McMillen Park will close for the season Monday due to “unforeseen staffing issues.” Northside pool will shut down Saturday at 5 p.m. The city said pool staff was returning to school and “there will no...
WANE-TV
Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomes Huntington County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Right to Life of Northeast Indiana welcomed Huntington County Wednesday as the organization’s 8th county to join its regional partnership. Right to Life was founded in December 1982 to promote life through educational and charitable activities. “We are excited to partner with our...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
WANE-TV
Explore the Bell Mansion in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An iconic Fort Wayne mansion is holding a family-friendly event for the weekend. The Bell Fun Fest has entertainment for all ages, with carnival games, a dunk tank, face painting, a cornhole tournament, food trucks and DJ Kenny Redd. There are also tarot card readings, hourly door prizes, and vendors selling everything from candles to metaphysical items.
95.3 MNC
List of most affordable places to live features Fort Wayne, South Bend in Top Five
South Bend is one of the most affordable places to live in America. That’s according to a list from Niche.com, which ranks South Bend at #4 on their list for 2022. Fort Wayne topped that same list. Niche gave South Bend an overall B+ with an A- for cost...
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
WANE-TV
Photos: Interactive Dinosaur Show at Allen County Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne was looking a lot like Jurassic Park on Saturday night at the Interactive Dinosaur Show at the Allen County Fair. Kids and dino-lovers of all ages got to see animatronic dinosaurs at three different shows; one at 7 p.m., one at 7:45 p.m., and one at 8:30 p.m. Each show featured a different dinosaur.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne volunteer travels to Kentucky for storm cleanup
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dale Vollenweider left Fort Wayne Monday morning en route to Lexington, Kentucky. He arrived around 4 p.m. to aid the area experiencing extreme flooding and weather conditions. Vollenweider, who has been a volunteer with the Indiana region of the American Red Cross since 2014,...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne girl doesn’t let rare genetic disorder define her
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Olivia wasn’t supposed to turn six. She wasn’t even expected to ever leave the NICU after she was born. But, Olivia doesn’t care what the odds are. Olivia McCleary is special. She was born July 24, 2016 at 23 weeks gestation....
wfft.com
Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home on Country Forest Drive in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A mobile home in northwest Fort Wayne is heavily damaged after a fire early Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive around 4 a.m. and found the front of the house engulfed in flames. They got...
fortwaynesnbc.com
County: Several roads to close for railroad work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
whatzup.com
Prepare to party down at annual Fiesta Fort Wayne
Don’t get caught taking a siesta on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s the height of summer and festival season, and for one day only, in the shade of the pavilion at Headwaters Park, it’s time once again for one of Fort Wayne’s most colorful and flavorful days, Fiesta Fort Wayne, the Hispanic and Latino festival.
