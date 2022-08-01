Keep Breathing ending explained – Does Liv survive her horror ordeal?

www.digitalspy.com
Related
digitalspy.com
Why Batgirl was cancelled
While the notorious caped crusader Batman has had many an incarnation, we have seldom seen Batgirl in the lead. So to say that the cancellation of her first live-action movie is disappointing would be an understatement. In The Heights star Leslie Grace was set to play the titular vigilante, aka...
22 "Paper Girls" Fan Reactions That Will Make You Want To Watch The Show
"I guess that's one way to find out you're gay."
‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Jade Wesker Actor Ella Balinska
Here's a look at Ella Balinska, the actor who plays Jade Wesker in the thrilling new Netflix series 'Resident Evil.'
digitalspy.com
The Baby - Sky Atlantic
A horror-comedy starring Michelle de Swarte and Amira Ghazalla. Has anyone seen this? I think it's currently on Ep5 at Sky Atlantic pace but i binge-watched all 8 episodes over the course of a week. A story about a woman who's bored with her friends being mums or about to become mums and a possessed baby that literally falls into her life which she can't escape from.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eddie Munson & 23 Other Lovable Horror Characters Who Should Have Lived
Who doesn't wish these fan favorites didn't get the (literal) axe?
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
digitalspy.com
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
digitalspy.com
Love Island Reunion
So I went to Elstree to try and get into the reunion but was turned away at the last moment. Basically, there were too many priority ticket holders and production guests. I queued up from just before 1pm. NEVER AGAIN will I queue up for a show unless it's for...
digitalspy.com
When is Casualty back and why has it been off air?
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty has not been on BBC One for the past few weeks, and we're missing it. But why did it go off air in the first place and when will it be back? Find out everything in our quick guide:. When will Casualty be back?. Fans who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Oscar Isaac teases Moon Knight season 2 possibility
Moon Knight spoilers follow. Oscar Isaac has just reignited a conversation about the chance of more Moon Knight. Earlier this year, the actor took the double role (well, technically triple) of Steven Grant/Mark Spector in Marvel's Moon Knight, a miniseries on the eponymous superhero with dissociative identity disorder. In a...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks: Team Warren? Or Team Sienna?
Okay guys I know most if you hate this type of storyline but to me they're easliy the best two characters on the show. Warren did murder Brody but at the same time was Brody really the love of Sienna's life ? Giving shes cheated in him twice one of those times was with Warren let's not forget Sienna has had a hand in a good few murders herself.
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson explains surprise credit scene cameo in new DC movie
DC's League of Super-Pets spoilers follow. DC's League of Super-Pets may be an animated comedy rather than a live-action serious affair. But it's still a superhero movie, which means that it's almost contractually obliged to feature extra scenes once the credits start rolling. In the bonus scene, Superman and his...
digitalspy.com
Programmes missing from catch up
Have posted in a couple of individual show threads, but some content from Tuesday onwards seems to be missing from catch-up. Mondays Blue Bloods and SVU are available as normal but latest episodes of Organised Crime, The Flash and last nights CSI Vegas among others are all missing. Posts: 1,796.
digitalspy.com
Who are these really rubbish signings???
Honestly, I am shocked and appalled. Why did the BBC get these really rubbish signings. I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF THEM!! THESE ARENT CELEBRITIES!!!!! THEY AREN'T FAMOUS. I've never watched Corrie or Hollyoaks or Popstars or Morning Live or Two Pints or Broadchurch or read a celebrity magazine or been onto Google or social media or bought Hear'says greatest hits and its just not fair, How am I supposed to know these people and why aren't celebs being signed up that I specifically know. I knew all of the celebs in season 1. They really scrape the barrel and it gets worse every season. Quality is really slipping.
digitalspy.com
How would you currently rate Coronation Street?
Not terrible, but not good either. Distinctly average for me at the moment. The show needs a new producer with fresh ideas. Easy with Ty,Fuzz and Phill crap and then Aud's Money crap and even worse Angry little Kev and Stephen scenes.... Dims little Dimmer Need I go on?. Posts:...
14 Hilarious Scenes From Horror Movies That No One Was Remotely Prepared For
If laughing at these is wrong I don't wanna be right.
digitalspy.com
Are you enjoying EastEnders at present?
**Remember folks not all of us have watched the box set on the iplayer so please no spoilers**. They are introducing the new characters gradually rather than all at once. They are wrapping up some plot strands that have been left hanging for some time. They are making more balance...
Comments / 0