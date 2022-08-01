After the Kentucky state legislature passed a bill mandating every school district in the commonwealth assign a School Resource Officer to every school, the Laurel County Public School district took matters into their own hands. The Laurel County Public School district announced plans in June to comply with the state law by forming their own law enforcement entity. This week the district officially named it’s new Chief of Police, law enforcement veteran Bobby Day. Day has built a law enforcement career within the operational, administrative, and command functions of the Kentucky State Police (KSP). Since 1991, he has served the KSP in various roles, including State Firearms Officer, Team Leader of the Special Response Team, Assistant Academy Commander, and Assistant Post Commander. Beyond his responsibilities with KSP, Mr. Day has taught military and law enforcement personnel throughout the United States and abroad and holds numerous instructor and instructor trainer certifications. He has vast instructional experience in tactical command, critical incident management, dignitary protection, special event planning, sniper training, firearms, defensive tactics, less than lethal, chemical munitions, threat/risk assessment, foreign counter-terrorism, and hostage rescue. Day has received numerous commendations and awards for outstanding leadership, performance, and field operations, including three Trooper of the Year awards, three KSP Ernie Bivens Awards, five Commissioner Commendations, two Life Saving Medals, and the Kentucky State Police Medal of Bravery. Laurel County Public Schools is excited to welcome Mr. Day to our Laurel County School family as Chief of Police. He has served as a school safety consultant for Laurel County Public Schools and was instrumental in the implementation of the Laurel County Schools LEOSA program since its inception in 2018. The Laurel County Public Schools Police Department will work in coordination with state, local, and federal law enforcement in keeping our students and staff safe.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO