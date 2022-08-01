Read on www.somerset106.com
Related
KSP: Oneida woman dead after motorized construction equipment hits motorcycle in Kentucky
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead after a wreck in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP Post 11 London responded to the crash on US 27 South in the Strunk community just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. 55-year-old Anthony Trammell was traveling...
clayconews.com
Fatal Crash U.S. 27 South in Strunk Community of McCreary County, Kentucky
STRUNK, KY - The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London is reporting that KSP Troopers responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 P.M on August 3, 2022. The accident happened on U.S. 27 South in the Strunk Community of McCreary County. Upon arrival and through preliminary investigation,...
somerset106.com
Clay County Schools Delay The Start Date For School Due To Flooding
Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18th.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in McCreary County
STRUNK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. It happened Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 27 South in the Strunk community. After an initial investigation, officers determined Anthony D. Trammell, 55, was driving west when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Jane L. Strimple.
IN THIS ARTICLE
somerset106.com
Laurel County Public Schools Names Bobby Day Chief Of Police
After the Kentucky state legislature passed a bill mandating every school district in the commonwealth assign a School Resource Officer to every school, the Laurel County Public School district took matters into their own hands. The Laurel County Public School district announced plans in June to comply with the state law by forming their own law enforcement entity. This week the district officially named it’s new Chief of Police, law enforcement veteran Bobby Day. Day has built a law enforcement career within the operational, administrative, and command functions of the Kentucky State Police (KSP). Since 1991, he has served the KSP in various roles, including State Firearms Officer, Team Leader of the Special Response Team, Assistant Academy Commander, and Assistant Post Commander. Beyond his responsibilities with KSP, Mr. Day has taught military and law enforcement personnel throughout the United States and abroad and holds numerous instructor and instructor trainer certifications. He has vast instructional experience in tactical command, critical incident management, dignitary protection, special event planning, sniper training, firearms, defensive tactics, less than lethal, chemical munitions, threat/risk assessment, foreign counter-terrorism, and hostage rescue. Day has received numerous commendations and awards for outstanding leadership, performance, and field operations, including three Trooper of the Year awards, three KSP Ernie Bivens Awards, five Commissioner Commendations, two Life Saving Medals, and the Kentucky State Police Medal of Bravery. Laurel County Public Schools is excited to welcome Mr. Day to our Laurel County School family as Chief of Police. He has served as a school safety consultant for Laurel County Public Schools and was instrumental in the implementation of the Laurel County Schools LEOSA program since its inception in 2018. The Laurel County Public Schools Police Department will work in coordination with state, local, and federal law enforcement in keeping our students and staff safe.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Health Department Updates COVID Numbers As County Remains In The Red
On their weekly update on Kool Gold’s London News Now, the Laurel County Health Department gave an update on COVID-19. Public Services Supervisor, Tyler Caldwell, said numbers continue to rise in the county and advised everyone to stay up to date on their vaccines and boosters. He also touched on Monkeypox saying that while it’s on the rise, it isn’t as contagious as COVID. LCHD continues to offer COVID vaccinations Monday – Friday from 8-3pm. They also perform the PCR COVID 19 tests on Monday-Wednesday. COVID vaccinations and testing utilize same day scheduling, so you can call the morning you would like a vaccine or a test to make an appointment. You can stay up to date on Laurel County’s COVID numbers by visiting the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in McCreary County
STRUNK, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 pm on August 3, 2022. The accident happened on US27 South in the Strunk Community of McCreary County. Upon arrival and through preliminary investigation, officers found 55-year-old...
WKYT 27
Police looking for suspect after brazen robbery with officers nearby
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who they say stole a donation jar from a pizza shop. Officials say Apollo Pizza’s booth at the Hops and Vine Festival was robbed in a brazen, broad daylight theft when officers were close by. Police are now...
wnky.com
UPDATE: KSP locates escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has found and apprehended Billy R. Lowe, an inmate that escaped on July 31, according to a social media post by KSP. The Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate that escaped from a post in Richmond. According to a social...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Whitley County shooting
At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a reported shooting on KY Highway 1481 in the Williamsburg community.
lanereport.com
200 attend Stand Up Rural America Summit in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky.—Nearly 200 participants from across the U.S. spent two days learning best practices in economic development at the Stand Up Rural America Summit, hosted July 26-28 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Presented by ACCELERATION by design LLC in partnership with the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority...
wymt.com
Williamsburg Police Chief announces retirement
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird is set to retire on August 31. According to a post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page, Bird has served the people of Williamsburg and Whitley County for 27 years. Before being promoted to Chief, he served as Detective, Lieutenant...
Woman killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Barbourville Police Officer and left one person dead.
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen car. The car is a blue 2007 Ford Focus. It was stolen on July 28 near Ky-770, ten miles south of London. If you have any information, you can call the Laurel...
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
k105.com
KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Barbourville
Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Knox County. The shooting occurred Monday night at approximately 9:00 at a residence on Henson Hollow Road in the Boone Heights community in Barbourville, according to the Mountain Advocate, and resulted in the death of a female suspect. The female...
foxlexington.com
Escaped Madison County inmate back in custody
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – An inmate that had walked away from work release while incarcerated at the Madison County Detention Center is now back behind bars. According to Kentucky State Police, 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Madison County, on July 31st.
wymt.com
KSP: Investigation underway after Madison County inmate dies
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Madison County Detention Center. The Richmond Post was contacted by the jail early Sunday morning about an unresponsive inmate. According to a news release from KSP, a preliminary investigation found William Martin, 58,...
Laurel County man arrested on rape charges
A Laurel County man has been arrest after being accused of raping a woman in July.
Comments / 0