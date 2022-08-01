ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown

By Matt Vaughan
KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kolotv.com

Comments / 10

Related
kkoh.com

Suspected Prowler Arrested in Reno

A man suspected of prowling and window peeping has been arrested by Reno Police. In custody is 27 year old Darius Horne. Horne being charged with Attempted Burglary and two counts of Peep or Spy through an Opening of a Dwelling. Peeping incidents were reported July 13th on east 9th Street and July 14th, in the second case the prowler attempted to talk to a woman while standing outside her window. Several people in the area that had captured a prowler on their home surveillance cameras that fit the same description. Detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit and the Downtown Enforcement Team observed a subject in the area of E. 5th Street and Eureka Ave Tuesday, that fit the suspect’s description. He was stopped for a minor traffic violation and ultimately interviewed by Detectives. The subject admitted to several of the charges and was identified by the initial female victims as well. RPD says more charges are expected.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs After Chase Ends in Wadsworth

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting, which occurred near Interstate 80 near Wadsworth on Thursday. As a result, deputies say the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated. The shooting happened after a high-speed chase. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead...
WADSWORTH, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Sparks, NV
Cars
County
Washoe County, NV
City
Reno, NV
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Cars
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
FOX Reno

Reward offered for information about suspected prowler in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $750 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspected prowler in Reno neighborhoods. The sightings of the suspected prowler began two weeks ago with reports of a man peering through the bedroom windows of two teenage girls. In one instance, instead of fleeing when seen, the suspect moved closer and motioned for the girl to remain quiet. Instead, she slammed the window shut and screamed for her mother.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Car plows into NuLeaf Dispensary in North Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Incline Village Substation says the car that crashed into the dispensary was driven by an elderly woman who failed to put her car in park across the street at the Christmas Tree Village shopping center.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Reno And Sparks Police#Nevada State Police#Reno Police
2news.com

Car Rolls Away, Crashes Through Incline Village Dispensary

A car crashed through the front window of an Incline Village dispensary on Tuesday and it was caught on tape!. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this video of the crash which narrowly missed the clerk working at the NuLeaf Tahoe dispensary, just after 1 p.m. Deputies say a woman...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

16-Year-Old Accused of Driving Through, Damaging Parks in Sparks

Sparks Police say they arrested a 16-year-old accused of driving recklessly through two different parks. It happened at Del Cobre Park and Jacinto Park in the Wingfield Springs area last weekend. Police say the teen left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Most of the damage was done to landscaping...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada

Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
Nevada Appeal

Fallon man, woman agree to plea deal

Two Fallon residents who were originally charged earlier this year with murder and three other counts pleaded guilty earlier this month in Tenth Judicial District Court to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Judge Thomas Stockard released Robert Shannon Collins Jr. and Torri Anne Gibbs on their own recognizance, and...
FALLON, NV
Plumas County News

Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted

Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi

Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
VERDI, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings June 27 through July 3

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Robert Hill, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Robert Hoyland, Fallon PD; New...
FALLON, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rear-End Crash Kills Lake Tahoe Golf Cart Driver

The driver of a golf cart in Tahoe City traveling along westbound Highway 28 was struck in a rear-end crash by a motor vehicle and killed on July 26. The accident involved a Tahoe City Downtown Association golf cart near the exit for Grove Street close to the golf course, which was being driven by a man from Kings Beach, identified as in his 50s. The collision into the back of the golf cart caused the man to be ejected, which resulted in fatal injuries.
TAHOE CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy