Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown

Read on www.kolotv.com
Related
FOX Reno
Lyon County deputy on leave after police chase, shooting, and fire near Wadsworth Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a large incident near Wadsworth Thursday evening. Ending in one Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputy on administrative leave pending an investigation. A high-speed chase by Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials ended in...
kkoh.com
Suspected Prowler Arrested in Reno
A man suspected of prowling and window peeping has been arrested by Reno Police. In custody is 27 year old Darius Horne. Horne being charged with Attempted Burglary and two counts of Peep or Spy through an Opening of a Dwelling. Peeping incidents were reported July 13th on east 9th Street and July 14th, in the second case the prowler attempted to talk to a woman while standing outside her window. Several people in the area that had captured a prowler on their home surveillance cameras that fit the same description. Detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit and the Downtown Enforcement Team observed a subject in the area of E. 5th Street and Eureka Ave Tuesday, that fit the suspect’s description. He was stopped for a minor traffic violation and ultimately interviewed by Detectives. The subject admitted to several of the charges and was identified by the initial female victims as well. RPD says more charges are expected.
2news.com
Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs After Chase Ends in Wadsworth
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting, which occurred near Interstate 80 near Wadsworth on Thursday. As a result, deputies say the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated. The shooting happened after a high-speed chase. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead...
DA awaits evidence that accused killer Troy Driver not competent for trial
Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye is questioning why attorneys for Troy Driver say he might not be competent to stand trial in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Fernley teen Naomi Irion. Rye's response was among five new court filings in Fernley this week in the case that rocked the small community 35 miles east of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washoe County responds to theft, bedbug, drug concerns at Cares Campus homeless shelter
A woman named Neva Elliott wrote to the RGJ recently to share her experience living at the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter for five months earlier this year, detailing concerns about lice, drugs and the treatment of mentally ill clients. You can read her story here. Bugs, drugs, theft: One woman's story of...
FOX Reno
Reward offered for information about suspected prowler in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $750 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspected prowler in Reno neighborhoods. The sightings of the suspected prowler began two weeks ago with reports of a man peering through the bedroom windows of two teenage girls. In one instance, instead of fleeing when seen, the suspect moved closer and motioned for the girl to remain quiet. Instead, she slammed the window shut and screamed for her mother.
FOX Reno
Car plows into NuLeaf Dispensary in North Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Incline Village Substation says the car that crashed into the dispensary was driven by an elderly woman who failed to put her car in park across the street at the Christmas Tree Village shopping center.
Judge sets $75k bail for man accused of multiple arson charges
A man accused of serial arson was given a $75,000 bail as the courts wait for the results of a competency evaluation. Tommy Lewis, 38, was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of arson on July 27. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Car Rolls Away, Crashes Through Incline Village Dispensary
A car crashed through the front window of an Incline Village dispensary on Tuesday and it was caught on tape!. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this video of the crash which narrowly missed the clerk working at the NuLeaf Tahoe dispensary, just after 1 p.m. Deputies say a woman...
2news.com
16-Year-Old Accused of Driving Through, Damaging Parks in Sparks
Sparks Police say they arrested a 16-year-old accused of driving recklessly through two different parks. It happened at Del Cobre Park and Jacinto Park in the Wingfield Springs area last weekend. Police say the teen left behind thousands of dollars in damage. Most of the damage was done to landscaping...
2news.com
Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada
Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
kunr.org
Breaking down why one of two domestic violence shelters in Washoe County may be closing
One of two emergency shelters for victims of domestic violence in Washoe County has been ordered by a judge to close later this month. KUNR’s Jose Davila IV sat down with Lucia Starbuck to learn more. Jose Davila IV: Before we get into this complex lawsuit, what can you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Intersection Closed after Two-Vehicle Crash on Saliman Street [Carson City, NV]
The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Saliman and William streets. Carson City authorities responded to a collision between two vehicles, although the main events that led up to the crash remain unknown. Officials are currently unsure about the total number of injured victims at this time.
Nevada Appeal
Fallon man, woman agree to plea deal
Two Fallon residents who were originally charged earlier this year with murder and three other counts pleaded guilty earlier this month in Tenth Judicial District Court to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Judge Thomas Stockard released Robert Shannon Collins Jr. and Torri Anne Gibbs on their own recognizance, and...
mynews4.com
Homeowners warn about 'deceptive' Reno contractor after losing thousands
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outside Yan Lei's South Reno home, he's sweeping up a mistake which he says costs him thousands. "We've had all these materials outside my yard and I don't know what to do with him," says Lei. Spread throughout the majority of...
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
FOX Reno
Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi
Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings June 27 through July 3
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Robert Hill, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Robert Hoyland, Fallon PD; New...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rear-End Crash Kills Lake Tahoe Golf Cart Driver
The driver of a golf cart in Tahoe City traveling along westbound Highway 28 was struck in a rear-end crash by a motor vehicle and killed on July 26. The accident involved a Tahoe City Downtown Association golf cart near the exit for Grove Street close to the golf course, which was being driven by a man from Kings Beach, identified as in his 50s. The collision into the back of the golf cart caused the man to be ejected, which resulted in fatal injuries.
Comments / 10