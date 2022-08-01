Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown

A man suspected of prowling and window peeping has been arrested by Reno Police. In custody is 27 year old Darius Horne. Horne being charged with Attempted Burglary and two counts of Peep or Spy through an Opening of a Dwelling. Peeping incidents were reported July 13th on east 9th Street and July 14th, in the second case the prowler attempted to talk to a woman while standing outside her window. Several people in the area that had captured a prowler on their home surveillance cameras that fit the same description. Detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit and the Downtown Enforcement Team observed a subject in the area of E. 5th Street and Eureka Ave Tuesday, that fit the suspect’s description. He was stopped for a minor traffic violation and ultimately interviewed by Detectives. The subject admitted to several of the charges and was identified by the initial female victims as well. RPD says more charges are expected.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO