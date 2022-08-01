Top spots for picnics & romantic picnics around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We may not be in northern Australia but we sure are in North Texas and there are ample places around town to have a beautiful picnic with your family or even a romantic one with your significant other.

Funny enough, Monday, August 1 is Northern Territory Picnic Day in Australia, we thought, why not share some amazing spots around North Texas to lay down a blanket and enjoy some good food.

NationalToday said, “There aren’t a lot of people, relatively speaking, in Australia’s Northern Territory. But those who live there look forward to the first Monday in August when they celebrate the territory’s Picnic Day. Northern Territory Aussies — not to mention folks from the other parts of the continent — have been celebrating Picnic Day since at least the late 1800s, although the date of the first picnic is unknown.”

So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for a regular ole picnic alongside some of the best spots to spruce up the love life with a romantic one!

Turtle Creek Park – Oak Lawn

White Rock Lake

Lakeside Park

Dayspring Nature Preserve

Centennial Park

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden – Lakewood

Vitruvian Park – North Dallas

Klyde Warren Park – Downtown

Cedar Ridge Preserve

Cottonwood Park – North Dallas

Williams Park

Texas Sculpture Garden

Lake Carolyn Bike and Jogging Trail

Texas Discovery Gardens – Fair Park

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.