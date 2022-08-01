ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New fitness studio opening in Dallas offers group boxing class

By Tyler Manning
CW33
CW33
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cw33.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Report says these are the top golf courses in Texas: Happy National Golf Month!

DALLAS (KDAF) — Keep the drinks cold and the clubs at the ready North Texans as August is National Golf Month!. NationalToday says, “National Golf Month is celebrated in August each year, and we promise to bring you the best golf puns around, as well as some golfing tidbits which are sure to be un-fore-gettable; and have you going clubbing (the outdoor kind, on the green). Whether you want to golf like a pro on an actual course or try your hand at mini-golf, we urge you to give it a go — it’s a lot more fun than it looks!”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ross, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ding Ding Group Boxing
CW33

Study says Dallas is the 7th best city in US to buy a fixer-upper home

DALLAS (KDAF) — DIY is all the rage. All over TikTok are stories of people buying secondhand items and giving them some love. The result is something that looks brand new. But this idea of upcycling is not new in real estate. People have been buying inexpensive homes and renovating them for years. If you want to try your hand at a fixer-upper project, a new report from StorageCafe is saying that Dallas is the place to do it.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
CW33

41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September

PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
PLANO, TX
CW33

How parenting has changed according to the oldest woman to have twins in U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, Ph.D. made U.S. history in 2007, after becoming the oldest woman in the nation to have children at the age of 60. Now, Dr. Birnbaum is a research psychologist and psychotherapist in Saddle River, New Jersey. She is the award-winning author of “LIFE BEGINS AT 60: A New View of Motherhood, Marriage, and Reinventing Ourselves” and “WHAT PRICE POWER: An In-Depth Study of the Professional Woman in a Relationship.”
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy