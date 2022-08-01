New fitness studio opening in Dallas offers group boxing class

Read on cw33.com
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Craft the perfect charcuterie board in Grapevine
"We specialize in grazing tables and boards so everything from charcuterie cones that feed one to massive 20 feet long tables that feed 200."
Report says these are the top golf courses in Texas: Happy National Golf Month!
DALLAS (KDAF) — Keep the drinks cold and the clubs at the ready North Texans as August is National Golf Month!. NationalToday says, “National Golf Month is celebrated in August each year, and we promise to bring you the best golf puns around, as well as some golfing tidbits which are sure to be un-fore-gettable; and have you going clubbing (the outdoor kind, on the green). Whether you want to golf like a pro on an actual course or try your hand at mini-golf, we urge you to give it a go — it’s a lot more fun than it looks!”
Dallas-based rock group Drowning Pool set to release new album ‘Strike a Nerve’ in September
You probably know them from their famous song Bodies, but did you know that rock group Drowning Pool was formed in Dallas?
Report says these restaurants in Dallas are among the top 100 in US for business meetings
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every professional in a city big, small or medium-sized knows that business meetings over lunch/dinner is an absolute must to seal the deal or get the conversation headed in the right direction. It seems that OpenTable and Bumble know that very well and through research have...
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
Frisco-based Dude Perfect co-founder will fly to space with Blue Origin
DALLAS (KDAF) — A North Texas celebrity is going to space with Blue Origin!. Coby Cotton, one of the five co-founders of Frisco-based YouTube channel Dude Perfect, is officially on the list of crew members flying on Blue Origin’s NS-22 mission. Dude Perfect did not pay for Cotton’s...
Treat your pup with these food options from Oak Cliff’s Pawlicious Cookies
Much like many local businesses, Pawlicious Cookies in Dallas, began out of a personal need.
Does the type of wine glass you use affect the taste? We test that theory at Hotel Vin in Grapevine
Hotel Vin's location in Grapevine naturally leads it to be wine-focused. They offer glass tastings daily, where they can learn how the shape of the glassware can impact the flavor profile you experience when drinking wine.
These are the top spots to eat ice cream sandwiches around Dallas, North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime in Texas has been a scorcher there’s no doubt about that, and everyone deserves an ice cold sweet treat to help battle the intense heat we think that ice cream sandwiches, store-bought, homemade, or from a restaurant would be the best option. Well, August...
Come cool off at the Virgin Hotel in Dallas
With the temperatures rising, it only makes sense to go to one of the hottest hotels in Dallas.
Study says Dallas is the 7th best city in US to buy a fixer-upper home
DALLAS (KDAF) — DIY is all the rage. All over TikTok are stories of people buying secondhand items and giving them some love. The result is something that looks brand new. But this idea of upcycling is not new in real estate. People have been buying inexpensive homes and renovating them for years. If you want to try your hand at a fixer-upper project, a new report from StorageCafe is saying that Dallas is the place to do it.
DFW Food Fix: Casablanca in Bishop Arts District
We're going to end the show with your food fix! Fun on the Run Producer Clarissa Bustamante went to Casablanca in the Bishop Arts District over the weekend.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
Broadway musical “The Prom” comes to Dallas
The Prom is coming to the Winspear Opera House!
Celebrating 35 years of Robocop, the sci-fi classic famously shot in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — From the infamous one-liners to iconic costume designs, it’s no secret that Robocop is one of the most famous science-fiction movies of our generation. But there is one thing that many do not know about this classic 1987 movie, it was filmed in Dallas, Texas!
Voting open for Dallas Observer’s Best of Dallas Reader’s Poll
What do arts & culture, food & drink, nightlife & entertainment, shopping & services and sports & rec have in common? They're all categories for the popular Dallas Observer's Best of Dallas Reader's Poll!
DFW’s Plant & Sip founder says these are the common mistakes you’re making when taking care of your plants
Pets are the new kids and plants are the new plants.
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
How parenting has changed according to the oldest woman to have twins in U.S.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, Ph.D. made U.S. history in 2007, after becoming the oldest woman in the nation to have children at the age of 60. Now, Dr. Birnbaum is a research psychologist and psychotherapist in Saddle River, New Jersey. She is the award-winning author of “LIFE BEGINS AT 60: A New View of Motherhood, Marriage, and Reinventing Ourselves” and “WHAT PRICE POWER: An In-Depth Study of the Professional Woman in a Relationship.”
Best spots to eat Creme Brulee in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are one of the best meals of the day and a little sweetness never hurt anyone (as long as you don’t have too much), and the fancier they go the more fun they become. Well, this fancy dessert is actually quite simple and well,...
