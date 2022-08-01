ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
