Wayne County, IN

Wayne County's COVID cases up 48.5%; Indiana cases up 5.8%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago
New coronavirus cases increased 5.8% in Indiana in the week ending Sunday as the state added 15,576 cases. The previous week had 14,728 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 27th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.72% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Wayne County reported 288 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 194 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 20,476 cases and 340 deaths.

Preble County reported 97 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 89 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,151 cases and 200 deaths.

Union County reported six cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 12 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,114 cases and 22 deaths.

Randolph County reported 60 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 54 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,237 cases and 149 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Perry County with 563 cases per 100,000 per week; Fayette County with 480; and Wayne County with 437. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 1,989 cases; Lake County, with 1,111 cases; and Allen County, with 739. Weekly case counts rose in 59 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Porter, Howard and Lake counties.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 31 counties, with the best declines in Allen County, with 739 cases from 919 a week earlier; in Hamilton County, with 511 cases from 580; and in Hancock County, with 143 cases from 208.

In Indiana, 45 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 61 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,828,734 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 24,106 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,398
  • The week before that: 1,253
  • Four weeks ago: 1,066

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,143
  • The week before that: 73,476
  • Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

