COVID deaths rising in Florida, 903 in two weeks

Florida logged more COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks than it has in months, the most since late March. Unlike previous surges, this one has been vastly undercounted thanks to the rise in at-home testing which isn't accounted for in state case totals. Here's what you need to know about the highly-transmissible BA.5 variant.

BIWEEKLY UPDATE: Unlike most states which report coronavirus data directly to the public multiple times a week or daily, Florida reports every other week with the summary only listing the increase for the previous seven days, entirely skipping a week of data. State reports include only Florida residents and not visitors for cases and deaths, but do include visitors for vaccination totals.

Subtracting the state's July 15 report from the July 29 one, we get:

New COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks: 149,452

149,452 Total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began: 6,789,498 (6,833,033 per Johns Hopkins)

6,789,498 (6,833,033 per Johns Hopkins) New COVID-19 deaths in the previous two weeks: 903

903 Total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began: 77,565

77,565 Last week's testing positivity: State report: 20.7%, Johns Hopkins: 23.37%

In the latest week COVID-19 cases in Florida were about 5.4 times what the CDC says is a high level of community transmission. A Sunday report said the state had 4,350 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, from 4,343 a week earlier

State death counts from COVID-19 tend to get updated and revised so that number may not reflect actual deaths occurring in that time period.

Sources: Florida Department of Health COVID report, U.S. Health and Human Services (hospitalizations)

And President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID again as part of a virus "rebound" that sometimes happens to patients who receive the antiviral medication Paxlovid, his doctors said.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Major cruise lines have dropped their pre-cruise testing, a quick rundown on masks and vaccinations for the new Florida school year, and do we finally know where COVID-19 came from? USA TODAY has that last one for its subscribers.

FROM A READER: "I purchased the test kits from CVS and Walgreens in February after getting COVID and I'm over 75 yrs old. The government info said I could be reimbursed so I sent in the receipts etc and got a response saying they were only covering April and later. Is this true? If not, what should I do?" That depends on what insurance you have, I'm afraid. You didn't say which one you use. The Biden administration began offering incentives for health plans and insurers to cover the costs for at-home COVID tests on January 15, but Medicare didn't start doing that until April 4 and won't cover any tests that were bought before that. People without insurance could get tests reimbursed for a while but that was cut off in March due to lack of funds. I'm sorry I don't have a better answer for you.

Anything you'd like to know? Send us your questions.

COVID INFO: See our COVID-19 resource guide here. Compare the spread of COVID-19 in your area here. Here's how to tell if you have the flu, a cold, or COVID-19, and all about the tests. Here's what to do if you test positive for COVID, and what we know about long COVID.

