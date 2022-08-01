School threats reported at El Paso ISD schools on first day of school

Read on cbs4local.com
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
El Paso police ramps up patrol in school zones, cracks down on drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
El Paso United provides comfort for students, teachers returning to school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center is providing students and teachers comfort as they return to school. The El Paso United Family reminds the community that services continue for the community so students, parents, and the school staff can feel safe and return with the same warmth, enthusiasm, and compassion they bring to the start of any school year.
Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
Man in Las Cruces shoplifting, police pursuit wanted after leaving El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man involved in an aggravated robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit is wanted by police. On July 27, Joshua Lopez was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Las Cruces. Lopez who fled the...
El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools teachers in El Paso will be receiving an increase in base salary this school year, following a weekend vote by the Harmony Public Schools executive board. The board on Saturday voted unanimously to provide a $1,000 pay increase for all...
7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers
EL PASO, Texas – The parents of a 7-year-old girl are speaking out after they say their daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop, waiting for hours until her parents found her. On Tuesday, the girl was going to take the bus after school for the first time, according to her parents. The The post 7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers appeared first on KVIA.
Socorro ISD addresses capacity issues at several campuses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While two of El Paso's biggest school districts consolidate, that is not the case with the Socorro Independent School District. SISD is facing capacity issues at several campuses. Several parents reached out to CBS4 regarding capacity issues at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary. Saying...
Burges High School students learn about Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting on third anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting that resulted in the death of 23 El Pasoans. Burges High School spent part of the day teaching students about the heartbreaking events that took place at the Cielo Vista Walmart that day.
Gadsden ISD partnering with Anthony PD to fill vacant school resource officer positions
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District Superintendent Travis Dempsey announced Thursday that the district is partnering with the Anthony, New Mexico Police Department to bring in more school resource officers. “We had a conversation with Anthony PD, will start working on that. Literally, they got the...
Some El Paso school districts not following state mandated lockdown drill requirements
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Each school district and open-enrollment charter school in Texas is required to conduct lockdown drills throughout the school year, but it appears some schools in El Paso did not meet that requirement for the 2021-2022 school year. The Texas Education Code designates the number...
DPS: 15-year-old girl, migrants involved in chase in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 15-year-old girl and another individual are accused of leading DPS troopers on a vehicle chase in El Paso's Upper Valley Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles including a Texas Department of...
Police respond report of armed person in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Authorities responded to a subject disturbance with a weapon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood Thursday. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pera Avenue at an apartment complex near Zavala Elementary School. Police responded to the initial report,...
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for free, reduced-price meals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD Food and Nutrition Services must return to charging for...
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
LC police chief says spike in officer assaults has led to more officer-involved shootings
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department has seen five officer-involved shootings this year. That number has matched all officer-involved shootings that happened last year. Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said there's been an increase in assaults on officers that has the police department alarmed. "Our...
Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates new campus at Jefferson High
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
August 3rd victim's sister finds comfort in El Paso community
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]
