ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

School threats reported at El Paso ISD schools on first day of school

By Erika Esquivel
cbs4local.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso police ramps up patrol in school zones, cracks down on drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso United provides comfort for students, teachers returning to school

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center is providing students and teachers comfort as they return to school. The El Paso United Family reminds the community that services continue for the community so students, parents, and the school staff can feel safe and return with the same warmth, enthusiasm, and compassion they bring to the start of any school year.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Socorro, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools teachers in El Paso will be receiving an increase in base salary this school year, following a weekend vote by the Harmony Public Schools executive board. The board on Saturday voted unanimously to provide a $1,000 pay increase for all...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers

EL PASO, Texas – The parents of a 7-year-old girl are speaking out after they say their daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop, waiting for hours until her parents found her. On Tuesday, the girl was going to take the bus after school for the first time, according to her parents. The The post 7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Socorro ISD addresses capacity issues at several campuses

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While two of El Paso's biggest school districts consolidate, that is not the case with the Socorro Independent School District. SISD is facing capacity issues at several campuses. Several parents reached out to CBS4 regarding capacity issues at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary. Saying...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Elementary School#Montwood High School
cbs4local.com

Police respond report of armed person in south-central neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Authorities responded to a subject disturbance with a weapon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood Thursday. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pera Avenue at an apartment complex near Zavala Elementary School. Police responded to the initial report,...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates new campus at Jefferson High

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

August 3rd victim's sister finds comfort in El Paso community

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy