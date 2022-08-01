Read on eatitandlikeit.com
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Where to go in Savannah for National Oyster Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day and Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar of Savannah is the place to be to celebrate. The restaurant serves fresh seafood that comes from both local sources and those all across the country. Harley Krinsky, the operating partner at Sorry Charlie’s, served up all the details […]
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah
“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
Two types of focaccia at the Thompson Hotel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Stevedore Bakery has started attracting people to the Eastern Wharf riverfront complex for artisan breads and pastries, coffee and lunch specials. They’ve been open for a few weeks - and recently, WTOC joined executive pastry chef Noah Whritenour in the kitchen so he could show us how he makes a couple of their signature Focaccia breads that they also use for sandwiches.
Plant Riverside District continuing Movies in the Park series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Plant Riverside District is continuing its Movies In The Park series through September, but now with a new start time. Movie screenings will begin at 7 p.m. every Sunday now through Sept. 4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Lawn chair seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. popcorn, […]
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
Thrifty Savannah: Where to go for secondhand steals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thrifting in Savannah can be a fun adventure if you know the places to go. Here’s a list of thrift stores that you should give a chance if you’re looking hoping for a good find. The Humane Society Thrift Store. The Humane Society...
What is the Glynn County Buc-ee’s impact on nearby exits?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Buc-ee’s will soon be the newest addition to Glynn County at exit 42 on I-95. What does this mean for exits nearby?. Officials with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say they’re looking forward to the new development just down the interstate and they will continue their marketing plan to bring visitors to this exit as well.
Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
HAPPINESS ON THE HALF-SHELL: Celebrate National Oyster Day with OUR PICKS FOR THE BEST BIVALVES IN TOWN
Oysters are a staple of coastal cuisine. Served raw, steamed, roasted or fried, these beloved bivalves are top-tier offerings at many of Savannah’s local seafood restaurants. Oysters are lauded for their briny flavor and soft texture, so much so that they have an entire day celebrating their impact on...
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
Ramp from Chatham Parkway onto EB I-16 closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The ramp from Chatham Parkway onto eastbound I-16 is closed, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Police say the ramp is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. They ask that you take Ogeechee Road to I-516 to avoid the closure.
Officials warn visitors at popular Georgia beach after 300 jellyfish stings in single day
Watch where you step or swim if you’re visiting Tybee Island this summer. A high number of jellyfish stung more than 300 people at the popular Georgia beach on Saturday alone, according to officials. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. David Bowen with the...
Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund...
Photo Gallery: First Day of School
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School is officially back in session! Thousands of local students are returning to school this week across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Students are making their way back to the classroom and we want to see their smiling faces! If you want to share your back-to-school photos to be featured on-air […]
Let’s Clear the Shelters with the Palmetto Animal League!
Savannah, GA. (WSAV) – Here at WSAV we love our pets! That’s why throughout the month of August, we are partnering with our parent company to help clear the shelters. Giving these adorable fur-babies a second chance at a beautiful life at their fur-ever homes!. Our first shelter...
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
McIntosh County animal shelter nearing capacity
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County Animal Services is nearing capacity, and they say they’re always on the lookout for the right homes for their pets. Leaders with the county’s animal services say it’s a trend that’s happening across our area, not just in McIntosh County.
Savannah Bananas’ ESPN series to air in 2 weeks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s exciting news for our neighbors on Victory Drive. The Savannah Bananas will soon be on the worldwide stage. Bananaland, an original series will premier Aug. 19 on ESPN+. Promoters say it will show why thousands are calling it the greatest show in baseball.
Savannah homeless shelters share wish list of items needed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In Georgia, a person is considered homeless if they do not have access to traditional or permanent housing that is safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable. Individuals and families who are living on the streets or in homeless camps, shelters, motels, or their vehicles are all considered homeless.
