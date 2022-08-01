Wylie Little League Is Heading to Regionals – Join the Send-off on Tuesday

Read on koolfmabilene.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Two Former Dallas Cowboys Players Considered the GOAT at Their Positions
ESPN recently conducted a survey to find out which NFL players were thought of as the best at their respective positions. And, it looks like two former Dallas Cowboys players made the list. Keep reading to find out which two Cowboys are considered the GOAT at their positions. ESPN asked...
Texas Woman Used 50 Cents Worth of Gas To Burn Boyfriend to Death
A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
Texas Man Accidentally Kills Himself After Shooting Woman in Neck
If only instant karma worked this way every time. A man in Dallas, Texas ended up killing himself after the bullet fired from the gun he used to shoot a woman exited her and hit him in the leg. Magic Bullet. Byron Redmon is the 26-year-old Texas man that shot...
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Texas Restaurant Doesn’t Allow Cellphones and Twitter’s Pretty Okay With It
A new Italian restaurant in Fort Worth is banning customers from using cell phones, according to NBC DFW. Located in the historic Stockyards, Caterina’s requires all guests to put their cellphones in a bag that won’t be unlocked until they leave. Owner Tim Love says those who don’t...
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
620
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 0