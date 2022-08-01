Ahmad Price, basketball star at Fern Creek and IUS, dies at 22

Ahmad Price, a former basketball star at Fern Creek High School who earned all-conference honors at Indiana University Southeast last season, died Saturday.

Price was 22. The cause of death has not been released.

“He was planning to go back to IUS, and he wanted to get into physical therapy,” said Juan Price, Ahmad’s father. “He wanted to continue to play ball after IUS, possibly overseas.”

Price, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 16.7 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore last season at IUS and earned Newcomer of the Year and second-team all-league honors in the River States Conference.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ahmad Price," IUS Tweeted from its athletics account. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Ahmad was a wonderful person and tremendous teammate, and we are devastated by this loss."

Price helped Fern Creek win its first-ever Sixth Region title in 2017 and followed with a repeat in 2018. The 2016-17 team reached the Sweet 16 semifinals before falling to Cooper. As a senior during the 2017-18 season, Price averaged 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds and was named honorable-mention All-State by The Courier Journal .

After graduating from Fern Creek, Price played one season at Beckley Prep in West Virginia and two seasons at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois before transferring to IUS.

“He was expecting another big year at IUS,” Juan Price said. “I know (coach Wiley Brown) was really excited about him.”

Juan Price said funeral arrangements are pending.

