Tampa Bay City Has Clever Way To Remind Pet Owners To Scoop The Poop

Now this is some cool footage! Two Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies save a shark that was stuck in a crab trap. A citizen flagged down the deputies of the Marine Unit to inform them of a shark caught in a crab trap. The deputies found the trapped creature and went into action to save the shark. There was a hook stuck in the shark’s mouth. Getting the hook out of the mouth was not the way to solve this situation. So, one of the deputies used a multi-tool and cut the hook as close as possible the shark’s mouth. That worked and the shark swam away with a new lip piercing! The deputies estimated that this beast was around six feet long.
Golden hour, that magical time right before sunset that makes even a half-eaten grouper sandwich look ethereal. A beachfront, a cocktail, your new Tinder profile picture—it all just looks better when showered in golden sunshine. Whether you're trying to upgrade your Instagram, flex on an ex, or enjoy a...
Lady A announced on Thursday (8/4) that they are postponing their 2022 “Request Line Tour”. The tour was slated to start Saturday, August 13th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and run through late October finishing up in Indianapolis, Indiana. The trio announced the news on their...
Robert is the first responder we are honoring for First Responder Friday this week. He is a paramedic that serves in two counties in Tampa Bay. Robert lives in Hillsborough County put travels to Citrus and Sumter Counties for work. He is a paramedic for the Citrus County Fire Department. Robert also works for AMR in Sumter County. He has been a paramedic for 15 years.
A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
St Petersburg is the excellent area for breakfast in Florida. There are numerous dining establishments that use tasty late-morning or early-afternoon meals in the city, which lies on the state’s Gulf Coast. St Petersburg is residence to a selection of global recipes, consisting of a traditional omelet as well...
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Amanda took full advantage of her first date with Grant. Unfortunately she also showed us how a date turns into a chore. Amanda reached out to us to find out why Grant has not replied to her invite to go on a Second Date. Amanda met Grant online and they decided to go grab dinner at The Lure in Downtown St. Pete. She told us that Grant was a complete gentlemen and even picked her up, paid for the date, and got her home safely. She went on to talk about how attracted she was to not just his looks but also his personality. You could hear the excitement in her voice as she gushed over Grant.
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
A Manatee County woman was named a top prize winner in the final drawing in the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play Promotional drawing on Friday.
Hope you made it out to last Tuesday's drag queen bingo at Punky's Bar and Grill— because it was the last one ever. After seven years open in downtown St. Petersburg’s booming Grand Central District, Punky’s Bar and Grill at 3063 Central Ave. has suddenly closed. It's last day in operation was Wednesday, Aug. 3.
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Recreational scalloping brings people from all over the country to Tampa Bay, but its future could be in jeopardy. The issue is there are fewer scallops out there. It’s why Erik Walasek, a Hernando County business owner, came up with a device to help in efforts to save them.
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
A video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office showed deputies wrestle with a a nearly 6-foot long shark as they struggled to cut it free from a crab earlier in the week.
TAMPA — Some of the biggest names in freestyle music will join forces with select ’90s throwback artists for one night of live music Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets for the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Concert are on sale now...
St. Petersburg was treated to a little slice of Philly soul Wednesday night when it welcomed two native Pennsylvanian musical giants to the Mahaffey Theater stage. Touring together and boasting a boatload of hit singles to their individual credit, Todd Rundgren and Daryl Hall each brought their A game to a packed house at the ornate music hall and delivered solid performances that ranged from the obscure to the most well-known songs from their repertoires.
Superhero themed National Night Out 2022 is in the books! Our residents & guests had a SUPER TIME!. Noah’s Ark of Central Florida The Villages at Noah’s Landing wants to thank LakelandPD City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Lakeland Fire Department. Lakeland Explorers,...
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club is excited to announce the hiring of Vanessa Williams as general manager, where she will oversee the strategic vision and all operational departments of the luxury property in downtown St. Petersburg, FL. A South African native, Williams brings over thirty years...
