ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Tampa Bay City Has Clever Way To Remind Pet Owners To Scoop The Poop

By Travis Daily
995qyk.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 995qyk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies Save Shark Stuck In Trap

Now this is some cool footage! Two Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies save a shark that was stuck in a crab trap. A citizen flagged down the deputies of the Marine Unit to inform them of a shark caught in a crab trap. The deputies found the trapped creature and went into action to save the shark. There was a hook stuck in the shark’s mouth. Getting the hook out of the mouth was not the way to solve this situation. So, one of the deputies used a multi-tool and cut the hook as close as possible the shark’s mouth. That worked and the shark swam away with a new lip piercing! The deputies estimated that this beast was around six feet long.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The 20 best Tampa Bay bars and restaurants for ‘golden hour’ cocktails

Golden hour, that magical time right before sunset that makes even a half-eaten grouper sandwich look ethereal. A beachfront, a cocktail, your new Tinder profile picture—it all just looks better when showered in golden sunshine. Whether you're trying to upgrade your Instagram, flex on an ex, or enjoy a...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Sam Hunt To Replace Lady A At Tampa Pig Jig

Lady A announced on Thursday (8/4) that they are postponing their 2022 “Request Line Tour”. The tour was slated to start Saturday, August 13th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and run through late October finishing up in Indianapolis, Indiana. The trio announced the news on their...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Paramedic Serves In Two Counties In The Tampa Bay Area

Robert is the first responder we are honoring for First Responder Friday this week. He is a paramedic that serves in two counties in Tampa Bay. Robert lives in Hillsborough County put travels to Citrus and Sumter Counties for work. He is a paramedic for the Citrus County Fire Department. Robert also works for AMR in Sumter County. He has been a paramedic for 15 years.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunedin, FL
Dunedin, FL
Government
Dunedin, FL
Lifestyle
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Dunedin, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
995qyk.com

Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa

A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
TAMPA, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Finest Brunch in St Petersburg, FL– 20 Top Places!

St Petersburg is the excellent area for breakfast in Florida. There are numerous dining establishments that use tasty late-morning or early-afternoon meals in the city, which lies on the state’s Gulf Coast. St Petersburg is residence to a selection of global recipes, consisting of a traditional omelet as well...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

How A Date Turns Into A Chore

Amanda took full advantage of her first date with Grant. Unfortunately she also showed us how a date turns into a chore. Amanda reached out to us to find out why Grant has not replied to her invite to go on a Second Date. Amanda met Grant online and they decided to go grab dinner at The Lure in Downtown St. Pete. She told us that Grant was a complete gentlemen and even picked her up, paid for the date, and got her home safely. She went on to talk about how attracted she was to not just his looks but also his personality. You could hear the excitement in her voice as she gushed over Grant.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Terri Clark
Person
Randy Houser
Person
Kip Moore
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Chris Janson
Evie M.

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
TAMPA, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa

Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

St. Petersburg LBGTQ+ staple Punky’s Bar and Grill has closed

Hope you made it out to last Tuesday's drag queen bingo at Punky's Bar and Grill— because it was the last one ever. After seven years open in downtown St. Petersburg’s booming Grand Central District, Punky’s Bar and Grill at 3063 Central Ave. has suddenly closed. It's last day in operation was Wednesday, Aug. 3.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Bay City#Dog Poop#Pet Owners#Dunedin Psa#Qyk
Beach Beacon

Amalie to present Freestyle Explosion concert

TAMPA — Some of the biggest names in freestyle music will join forces with select ’90s throwback artists for one night of live music Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets for the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Concert are on sale now...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
cltampa.com

Review: Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren dig up obscure cuts during intimate St. Petersburg contest

St. Petersburg was treated to a little slice of Philly soul Wednesday night when it welcomed two native Pennsylvanian musical giants to the Mahaffey Theater stage. Touring together and boasting a boatload of hit singles to their individual credit, Todd Rundgren and Daryl Hall each brought their A game to a packed house at the ornate music hall and delivered solid performances that ranged from the obscure to the most well-known songs from their repertoires.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

OH, WHAT A NIGHT!

Superhero themed National Night Out 2022 is in the books! Our residents & guests had a SUPER TIME!. Noah’s Ark of Central Florida The Villages at Noah’s Landing wants to thank LakelandPD City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Lakeland Fire Department. Lakeland Explorers,...
LAKELAND, FL
cltampa.com

Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa

Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
THONOTOSASSA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy