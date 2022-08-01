Fresno State Plans $18M in ‘Climate Smart’ Farm Upgrades

Read on gvwire.com
Rural Valley Towns Feel Pain of State’s Tardy Response to Failing Water Systems
Water managers in the San Joaquin Valley who regularly work with residents of poor, rural communities facing water insecurity are applauding last month’s sharply critical audit of the state Water Resources Control Board. Jesse Vad. The California State Auditor’s report found a serious lack of urgency on the part...
$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules
A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
Clovis Hospital Expansion Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered and the Valley Needs
As construction crews approach the finish of the $430 million Clovis Community Medical Center expansion, let’s take a moment to appreciate the life-saving impact this marvel of modern medicine will have on Valley residents for decades to come. Bill McEwen. Opinion. As we’ve been reminded again during the pandemic,...
2 Fresno Tax Measures are Already on the November Ballot. Will Supervisors Make It 3?
The fate of a proposed countywide sales tax to benefit Fresno State is in the hands of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors now that sufficient signatures were gathered to certify the measure for the ballot, County Clerk James Kus said Thursday afternoon. Kus said that if the supervisors decide...
Desert Groundwater Agency to Pay $8,500 an Acre-Foot for Valley Water Rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6.4 million from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. Lois Henry. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan...
California’s Great Water Experiments Have Failed. It’s Time for Real Solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the state is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the state’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
Megadrought Sends California Water Prices to All-Time High
As California’s severe drought limits the flow of water to cities and farms, the price for H2O is skyrocketing. Bloomberg reports the price for an acre-foot of water rose to $1,144.14 an acre-foot on the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index in late June. That’s a hike of 56% since the start of 2022.
Field of Clovis Council Hopefuls Grows. Here’s the Latest List
An argument can be made that the most rambunctious thing about Clovis is the annual rodeo. Voters rarely have the chance to elect a new councilmember. With no term limits, once a city councilmember is elected, they tend to stay for decades. In November, three positions are on the same at-large ballot. There are two open seats.
COVID-19 Has Dramatically Lowered the Life Expectancy of Californians
The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to make its way across the world with new waves of subvariants emerging. Currently, many Americans are battling BA.5, the latest Omicron subvariant said to be one of the most contagious. And, while attitudes about the virus have slowly changed with many Americans foregoing masking...
Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?
No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Cellphone Ban at Bullard High Sparks Brouhaha and Online Petition
Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
Inflation Busting Your Back-to-School Budget? Here Are Some Great Fresno Deals
With back-to-school right around the corner, families are looking for deals — especially as rising prices impact school spending this year. Several Fresno shops are stepping up to the plate with steep discounts on back-to-school items. Amy Ratliff, co-owner of Fairy Godmother’s Closet, says she’s had more families come...
Oakhurst Man Headed to Prison for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
An Oakhurst man and self-professed “Proud Boys” member was sentenced today to two years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Ricky Christopher Willden, 41, was sentenced in the District of Columbia. “His actions and the actions of others disrupted a...
Forget the Chicken! Costco Now Selling Fresno State Football Tickets
Costco sells just about everything: Bulk toilet paper, rotisserie chickens and even a Bugatti. The warehouse superstore has now added a unique new item: College football tickets. Fresno State Bulldog fans are among the lucky few who currently have access to tickets to select games, allowing them to score seats...
