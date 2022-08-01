Fresno State Plans $18M in ‘Climate Smart’ Farm Upgrades

No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

FRESNO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO