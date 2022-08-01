ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Dottie Commeau
4d ago

The letter is bull! Mr.Schwartz and Gary Morse NEVER intended for his family to become money hungry. Granted,the work ethics are great.....but for what??? Why are the ruining what already was? The villages was great when I moved there, now, it's a big mess! So many golf carts you can't get around......too many peope now, the quintessence is gone....no more of love thy neighbor and be helpful. The saying love thy neighbor means something else now!!

beki
4d ago

My family knows this family as well… I can bet Mr Morse has rolled over in his grave 100x by now .. he NEVER wanted the villages to be this big. The family should be ashamed of themselves. This all comes from GREED. - RIP Mr Morse❤️ - also…. you throwing this letter out there isn’t going to help you get money from the Morse family, Richard 😂

ResQer1
4d ago

The writer may know the family personally, but do you know any employees? Past and or present? There are people that work(ed) with the certain companies, whether it be a bank, or a surveying firm(s) , a title company, or real estate agency or specific Realtor(s), outside of The Villages zone, that truly knows how this pyramid works. The family doesn't want you to know.

Reply(2)
Valerie Gail Juno

Valerie Gail (Ingalls) Juno of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Rockaway New Jersey, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nan and Kenneth Ingalls; as well as her daughter, Nancie Moyer. Val is survived by her sister, Marilynn Maguire (Charles-dec.); her brother, Kenneth Ingalls (Marie); and her daughters, Joyce Walker and Sandra Juno. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kara Cron (Mark), Daniel Parker, Michael Walker (Jennifer), Douglas Juno (Angelina), Brian Parker; and her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Emelia and Reagan. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Our day down at Fenney

My fiancé works for The Villages and had Tuesday off so we decided to enjoy a day at a putt and play but no access for vehicles only golf carts. We brought paddle ball equipment with us neither one has ever played so we went to a court by Edna’s on the green, it was open play, with two courts available. There was a group of females, of course my fiancé is always 10 steps ahead (he is a big/tall guy) he went through the gate, and I over heard one of the ladies say, “Well! I’ve seen it all!” To my surprise and hers, of course, she was talking above decibels and also the sound echoes on the court. I confronted her about the comment, of course, she had no idea what I was speaking of then she said to me, you must have been eavesdropping. My reply was no that as loud as you were talking I heard you as I was walking through the gate. With that being said we left, thanked them for their hospitality and respectful court actions. Went to another court had a great time and off to a wonderful lunch at Fenney Grill.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Repurposing his life and the objects around him

You know the adage, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Artist David Kellner lives by the philosophy. He drives by curbs in search of abandoned treasures and uses them to create art. He also has a way with a welding torch. Despite his knack for creating...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Shaun Michael Farkus

Shaun Michael Farkus, 43, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born December 4, 1978 in Leesburg, FL to William David and Deborah Lynn (nee Gay) Farkus. Shaun worked in the family business, Wildwood Truck Wash for 30 years. He enjoyed his time off with his wife and two children. He loved cooking or grilling. He especially enjoyed sharing his time with family and friends at the hunting camp in Georgia. Shaun lived in the moment and when asked if he was up for an adventure his response was usually…”Hell Yeah!”.
OXFORD, FL
mycbs4.com

10-year-old Arianna Ames missing and endangered

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) needs help finding missing and endangered 10-year-old, Arianna Ames. The Sheriff's Office says Arianna was last scene on Thursday, Aug. 4th, at 11pm. She was walking in the 13100 block of SE 145th Ave in Ocklawaha, MCSO said. The Sheriff's Office says it is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Former New Yorker with long history of arrests accused of stealing ring and cash

A former New Yorker with a long history of arrests has been accused of stealing a ring and cash from a resident of The Villages. Jamie Shiloh Pettit, 43, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of theft by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A woman with whom Pettit resides reported that the ring and $115 cash were missing. The woman added that Pettit was aware she had gone to the bank, and was therefore in possession of cash. The victim’s address was redacted from the arrest report.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

It’s a lie!

For over two years there has been only one cinema complex in operation — not the three as marketed by The Villages. One has been closed for renovation and upgrades — yet there are no visible signs of work crews at this facility. That has been true in excess of two years! The second was closed during the pandemic and space was used for treatment — yet the information on its status states closed for renovations—again with no signs of work being done.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alina Andras

5 great seafood places in Florida

What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
FLORIDA STATE

