The letter is bull! Mr.Schwartz and Gary Morse NEVER intended for his family to become money hungry. Granted,the work ethics are great.....but for what??? Why are the ruining what already was? The villages was great when I moved there, now, it's a big mess! So many golf carts you can't get around......too many peope now, the quintessence is gone....no more of love thy neighbor and be helpful. The saying love thy neighbor means something else now!!
My family knows this family as well… I can bet Mr Morse has rolled over in his grave 100x by now .. he NEVER wanted the villages to be this big. The family should be ashamed of themselves. This all comes from GREED. - RIP Mr Morse❤️ - also…. you throwing this letter out there isn’t going to help you get money from the Morse family, Richard 😂
The writer may know the family personally, but do you know any employees? Past and or present? There are people that work(ed) with the certain companies, whether it be a bank, or a surveying firm(s) , a title company, or real estate agency or specific Realtor(s), outside of The Villages zone, that truly knows how this pyramid works. The family doesn't want you to know.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
