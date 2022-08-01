Read on cryptobriefing.com
Alchemy Partners With Astar Network To Accelerate Web3 Development on Polkadot
Blockchain developer platform Alchemy and innovation hub Astar Network have partnered to supercharge Polkadot development. The move will make it easier for developers to create dApps on Astar Network, Polkadot’s leading parachain, and unleash a wave of Web3 creativity. As a result of the partnership, developers can use Alchemy’s powerful APIs to create sophisticated apps that leverage features previously unavailable on Polkadot.
Flow Soars Over 50% on Meta NFT Support News
FLOW is up over 50% today. The rally comes after Meta announced it would expand its Instagram NFT feature to support Flow NFTs. The NFT market has been hard hit in the ongoing crypto slump, but Meta is betting big on the technology as it strives to build out the Metaverse.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
5 Stocks to Buy Every Investor Knows That Trade Below $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
We’ll Use 1M ETH Stash to Support Ethereum Fork, Justin Sun Pledges
Justin Sun has said he will support an Ethereum hardfork by donating ETH to the ecosystem following a successful launch. It comes after crypto some community members have discussed forking Ethereum ahead of "the Merge" to preserve a Proof-of-Work ecosystem. The Poloniex exchange has announced that it will support a...
Robinhood Axes 23% of Staff, Cites “Broad Crypto Market Crash”
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the layoffs were concentrated in its operations, marketing, and program management departments. Robinhood is letting go of even more employees. A Tuesday evening blog post from Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has revealed that the company is reducing its headcount by a further 23%. Explaining the decision, Tenev cited the troubling macroeconomic environment, which has weighed heavily on both the equities and crypto markets since the start of the year.
Economy adds 528K jobs in August; unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic levels
The S&P 500's bullish momentum continued this week as another round of jobs data reassured investors the U.S. labor market is still booming. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in August, more than double economist estimates of 258,000 jobs. The 3.5% U.S. unemployment rate is now back...
Brevan Howard Subsidiary Raises $1B for Crypto Fund
Brevan Howard Asset Management has reportedly raised over $1 billion for its digital asset subsidiary, BH Digital. Launched in Sep. 2021, BH Digital now has a total capacity of $1.5 billion for the crypto market; a lack of liquidity is currently preventing the firm from deploying the totality of its funds.
BlackRock Taps Coinbase for Institutional Crypto Investment
The move comes after BlackRock launched its own crypto-themed exchange-traded fund in April. Coinbase has inked a new deal with the world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock. In a Thursday blog post, the U.S.-based crypto exchange announced it had partnered with BlackRock to provide the asset manager’s clients with a range of crypto services. Through Coinbase Prime, the exchange’s institutional crypto investing platform, BlackRock’s “Aladdin” clients will gain access to crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage, and reporting capabilities in line with Coinbase’s own institutional clients.
