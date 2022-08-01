Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the layoffs were concentrated in its operations, marketing, and program management departments. Robinhood is letting go of even more employees. A Tuesday evening blog post from Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has revealed that the company is reducing its headcount by a further 23%. Explaining the decision, Tenev cited the troubling macroeconomic environment, which has weighed heavily on both the equities and crypto markets since the start of the year.

