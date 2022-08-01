ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
cryptobriefing.com

Alchemy Partners With Astar Network To Accelerate Web3 Development on Polkadot

Blockchain developer platform Alchemy and innovation hub Astar Network have partnered to supercharge Polkadot development. The move will make it easier for developers to create dApps on Astar Network, Polkadot’s leading parachain, and unleash a wave of Web3 creativity. As a result of the partnership, developers can use Alchemy’s powerful APIs to create sophisticated apps that leverage features previously unavailable on Polkadot.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptobriefing.com

Flow Soars Over 50% on Meta NFT Support News

FLOW is up over 50% today. The rally comes after Meta announced it would expand its Instagram NFT feature to support Flow NFTs. The NFT market has been hard hit in the ongoing crypto slump, but Meta is betting big on the technology as it strives to build out the Metaverse.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Uniswap#Defi#Btc#Eth#Hydra
cryptobriefing.com

We’ll Use 1M ETH Stash to Support Ethereum Fork, Justin Sun Pledges

Justin Sun has said he will support an Ethereum hardfork by donating ETH to the ecosystem following a successful launch. It comes after crypto some community members have discussed forking Ethereum ahead of "the Merge" to preserve a Proof-of-Work ecosystem. The Poloniex exchange has announced that it will support a...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Robinhood Axes 23% of Staff, Cites “Broad Crypto Market Crash”

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the layoffs were concentrated in its operations, marketing, and program management departments. Robinhood is letting go of even more employees. A Tuesday evening blog post from Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has revealed that the company is reducing its headcount by a further 23%. Explaining the decision, Tenev cited the troubling macroeconomic environment, which has weighed heavily on both the equities and crypto markets since the start of the year.
BUSINESS
cryptobriefing.com

Brevan Howard Subsidiary Raises $1B for Crypto Fund

Brevan Howard Asset Management has reportedly raised over $1 billion for its digital asset subsidiary, BH Digital. Launched in Sep. 2021, BH Digital now has a total capacity of $1.5 billion for the crypto market; a lack of liquidity is currently preventing the firm from deploying the totality of its funds.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
cryptobriefing.com

BlackRock Taps Coinbase for Institutional Crypto Investment

The move comes after BlackRock launched its own crypto-themed exchange-traded fund in April. Coinbase has inked a new deal with the world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock. In a Thursday blog post, the U.S.-based crypto exchange announced it had partnered with BlackRock to provide the asset manager’s clients with a range of crypto services. Through Coinbase Prime, the exchange’s institutional crypto investing platform, BlackRock’s “Aladdin” clients will gain access to crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage, and reporting capabilities in line with Coinbase’s own institutional clients.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy