ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Layton Fire Department sends crew to assist Idaho wildfire

By ELIZA PACE
KSLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ksltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer

LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
LAYTON, UT
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Layton, UT
Salmon, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Layton, UT
Government
State
Utah State
City
Salmon, ID
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

USANA Amphitheatre briefly evacuated due to weather

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City was briefly evacuated Friday night due to severe weather. Event goers were told to exit the venue and seek shelter in their vehicles until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the outdoor location. “Safety is our...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Wildfire#Layton Fire Department#Great Basin Team 2
KSLTV

Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV
upr.org

Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah

A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC4

Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft.  The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store.  If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

#walkTODAY Wednesday with Casey Scott at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Casey Scott was out walking Wednesday morning at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve as part of our 30-day #walkTODAY challenge. You can listen to The Arrow’s “Walk This Way” playlist on their app, and together with the TODAY Show, we are getting back to basics and focusing on small, actionable changes — like a daily walk.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Search and rescue workers were hungry, exhausted when this Utah restaurant stepped in

HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Missing Utah woman found alive 1 week after crashing car in 300-foot ravine

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A 64-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Brigham City was found alive Wednesday night. Deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, whose name was not released, was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately 1 mile south of Mantua, just before midnight Thursday.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy