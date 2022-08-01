Layton Fire Department sends crew to assist Idaho wildfire

Read on ksltv.com
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City was briefly evacuated Friday night due to severe weather. Event goers were told to exit the venue and seek shelter in their vehicles until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the outdoor location. “Safety is our...
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was dispatched to a local business Thursday morning after the discovery of a “suspicious item.”. Officers responded to 185 W. 1700 South, on the south border of the...
CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
SALT LAKE CITY — A split-second driving decision by a woman right as Brielle Frear and a friend crossed the road in a Taylorsville crosswalk is the reason her life changed forever. The woman slammed into Frear, a high schooler at the time, leaving the then-teen in the ICU,...
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – The Christian Center of Park City, a 501c(3) nonprofit, has been a staple in the Park City community since 2000, providing relief systems to struggling Summit […]
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft. The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
The man was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana.
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Casey Scott was out walking Wednesday morning at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve as part of our 30-day #walkTODAY challenge. You can listen to The Arrow’s “Walk This Way” playlist on their app, and together with the TODAY Show, we are getting back to basics and focusing on small, actionable changes — like a daily walk.
HEBER CITY — Local burger joint Dairy Keen typically isn't open on Sundays. But this past Sunday, the figurative ox was in the mire. Jan Olpin, whose family has owned and operated Dairy Keen since 1946, said her sister received a text while sitting in church: Wasatch County Search and Rescue had been helping look for 34-year-old Colby Sheriff since he went missing on July 28. And after working all weekend, they could really, really use some burgers.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A 64-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Brigham City was found alive Wednesday night. Deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, whose name was not released, was found lying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately 1 mile south of Mantua, just before midnight Thursday.
