Man indicted on suspicion of drug trafficking, weapons charges

(BCN) — A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California.

Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers allegedly found a gun in Iribe’s pocket and a kilogram of cocaine in his truck. A search warrant of his home allegedly uncovered more than nine pounds of methamphetamine, another kilogram of cocaine, marijuana, counterfeit oxycodone “M-30” pills and five loaded guns.

Due to prior felony convictions for drug and gun possession offenses, Iribe is barred from possessing firearms, the Department of Justice said.

If convicted, Iribe is facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the Stockton Police Department, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

