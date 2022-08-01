Louisiana Avenue Extension To Gloria Switch Set For Completion, No Set Dates Yet

Read on developinglafayette.com
Related
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued July 27-Aug. 2
STORAGE: 221 Verot School Road, description; Tuff Shed garage on existing slab; applicant and contractor, Tuff Shed; $19,129. BARBERSHOP: 2429 W. Congress St., description, add and close in work stations; applicant, Lance Broussard; contractor, Sartin Builders; $30,000. HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., description, minor renovation to suite at Ochsner Lafayette...
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Parish Council finance chairman objects to large pay raises for LCG directors in 2022-23 budget
Lafayette Parish Council Finance Committee Chairman Kevin Naquin wants to remove from the proposed 2022-23 budget large pay raises for directors and other non civil service employees of Lafayette Consolidated Government. Mayor-President Josh Guillory proposed pay raises in excess of $30,000 for some administrators who serve at his pleasure. Also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
'Higher fine' signs going up on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; see timeline for new changes
Workers are placing signs that read, “Higher Fines,” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as part of a new crackdown on speeders, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Tuesday. Motorists will notice the signs starting Friday, including on the bridge approaches on Interstate 10 at both ends...
theadvocate.com
After 8 months in a living room, Johnston Street horse statue finds new home at Moncus Park
Four years after it was removed from its perch outside Cal's Western Store and after eight months in the living room of Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux, an iconic Johnston Street horse statue on Wednesday was elevated to its new home in Moncus Park. The fiberglass horse stood atop a...
theadvocate.com
LUS announces suspension of late payment charges until Sept. 30 amid electricity bill spike
Lafayette Utilities System announced Wednesday that the company will suspend late payment charges for all LUS customers until Sept. 30 to help residents struggling with higher-than-normal bills. The move comes as summer temperatures continue to rise, inflation is adding pressure to family budgets and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Lourdes announces 2 primary care providers, other network staffing changes
Our Lady of Lourdes Health named primary care providers Jennifer Haines and Mikki Royston to the network and announced several relocations for other area providers. Haines will join the family medicine practice of Dr. Timothy Allain Viator and Sydney Jo LeBlanc at 535 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. in New Iberia. Haines...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
Homeowners express their frustration with the Homewood Detention Pond Project
LCG's plan to build a series of detention ponds along bayou Vermilion in the Milton area is not going as smoothly as homeowners intended.
KLFY.com
Opelousas hosts Back to School Bash
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas hosts its Second Annual Back to School Bash. The Back to School Bash will be held on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 633 E. Landry Street, Opelousas, La. 70570. Back to school supplies will be handed out, along with the chance to win one of two tablets.
Lafayette Utilities suspends late payment charges
Lafayette Utilities will suspend late payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Lafayette Mayor-President’s absence discussed at first meeting since entering rehab
The Lafayette parish and city councils have asked the La. Attorney General's Office to consider their points of view as the consolidated government awaits a legal opinion over whether or not Mayor-President Josh Guillory can retain leadership while in rehab.
Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10, Evangeline Thruway, University Avenue, and Ambassador Caffery This Week
In a summer filled with traffic closures across Lafayette and Acadiana, this week is a signifcant one as there are traffic closures scheduled to happen across four well-traveled roadways on Wednesday, August 3rd, as well as other important traffic closures that are happening during this week as well. I-10 Eastbound...
theadvocate.com
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
Cajun Market Donut Company Closes Carencro Location
Cajun Market Donut Company has closed its Carencro location, which was located in the Derek Plaza Shopping Center off of Veterans Drive. The owners took to Facebook to make the announcement. The run was a short one for franchisee Nick Wolfe. The donut shop had just opened up in October...
UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again
UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Developing Lafayette
Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
564
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.https://developinglafayette.com/
Comments / 0