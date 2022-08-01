Benson: Voter rights will be protected during primaries, November election

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a busy afternoon around Mid-Michigan, with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings being issued. As of 5:30 PM, no warnings are in place for the TV5 viewing area, and while rain remains possible, our severe weather threat is very low for the rest of the night. We have seen several power outages pop up with tree damage as well, especially near Shiawassee and Genesee counties, so be careful where there are any downed trees and wires.

