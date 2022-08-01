Benson: Voter rights will be protected during primaries, November election

Read on www.wnem.com
Whitmer files renewed request for right to abortions in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged the Michigan Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit that asks the court to decide if the state constitution protects the right to abortions. On Monday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors could prosecute doctors and nurses for providing reproductive care.
TV5 News Update: Friday Afternoon, August 5th
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we're following today. Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced.
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount after the primary election, which saw Tudor Dixon grab the nomination. Kelley was one of five candidates looking to represent the GOP in the race for Michigan Governor. Early Wednesday morning, Kelley posted to his Facebook page that he will not concede and wants a recount for election integrity.
Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state’s 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. The ban, if enforced, would not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Thursday, doctors...
Two mid-Michigan residents appointed to state Juvenile Justice Committee
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an executive order to recreate the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice, which is tasked with developing and reviewing the state’s juvenile justice plan. Two members on the committee are from the mid-Michigan area. “You know, I’m really grateful for the...
Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty. Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.
First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon, August 3
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an executive order to recreate the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice, which is tasked with developing and reviewing the state's juvenile justice plan. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon. TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, August 3rd. Updated: 11...
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, August 3
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an executive order to recreate the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice, which is tasked with developing and reviewing the state's juvenile justice plan. |. Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your latest forecast. TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, August 3rd. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here are...
Safety campaign to take place August 7-13
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This August police will be focusing on reducing injuries and fatalities during Bicyclist Safety Enforcement Week. The state said that mobilization grants have been awarded to several law enforcement agencies across Michigan to address safety on the road. Starting August 7, officers will focus on enforcing...
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 4th
Battalion Chief: Department responded to 25-30 calls for downed power lines. Consumers Energy said more than 84,000 homes and businesses across the state lost power following Wednesday afternoon’s storms. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are working on. Attorney files motion naming...
State widens testing, probe into hexavalent chromium
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The state environment department announced investigators are widening a water sampling effort at and downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River. Hexavalent chromium is a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects through ingestion, skin contact, or inhalation. Michiganders with questions can...
MSP traffic enforcement operations on I-75 set to begin Aug. 7
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13. Starting Aug. 7, the operation titled Stay Alive on I-75 will seek to reduce traffic accidents involving commercial...
Hundreds of customers lose power during severe thunderstorms
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of customers have lost power while severe thunderstorms roll through mid-Michigan. Consumers Energy is reporting the outages in the following counties:. Genesee County: 2,029 customers. Iosco County: 99 customers. Midland County: 7 customers. Ogemaw County: 41 customers. Saginaw County: 33 customers. The First Warn 5...
Attorney files motion naming security guard as new defendant to Oxford High School shooting lawsuit
Here's a look at the top stories we are working on. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an executive order to recreate the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice, which is tasked with developing and reviewing the state's juvenile justice plan. TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, August 3. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WATCH LIVE: New defendant named in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney Ven Johnson said his office has filed a motion to add a new defendant in a lawsuit regarding the Oxford High School Shooting. Johnson’s office said that after reviewing surveillance footage they decided to add a new defendant. “Evidence shows this new defendant likewise...
MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Experts are encouraging Michiganders to be mindful during warmer weather about leaving pets alone in a parked car. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said it is critical for residents to protect their pets. “Generally, even when temperatures feel...
Strong storms possible Wednesday, hot & humid
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday was a beautiful day which allowed for any outdoor activities or plans to go smoothly! Conditions do turn active again today, though, as storms are expected at times around Mid-Michigan. Some storms could reach the strong or even severe level, the greatest opportunity for that to happen is during the afternoon hours. Overall, you’ll want to stay weather aware all day today, but especially after lunch.
Severe storms move out, rain remains possible tonight & Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a busy afternoon around Mid-Michigan, with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings being issued. As of 5:30 PM, no warnings are in place for the TV5 viewing area, and while rain remains possible, our severe weather threat is very low for the rest of the night. We have seen several power outages pop up with tree damage as well, especially near Shiawassee and Genesee counties, so be careful where there are any downed trees and wires.
Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township. According to the...
