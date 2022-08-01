Read on www.unioncountydailydigital.com
Related
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
columbusunderground.com
The Columbus Coffee Festival Returns for 7th Year on September 24 & 25
Join us for the 7th annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th at the Ohio Village!. Enjoy coffee samples from 35 roasters and coffee shops from around Ohio and beyond!. The festival offers a variety of ticket options:. Two day sessions offer guests a chance to attend the...
Dublin Irish Festival celebrates 35th anniversary, returns to Coffman Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The Dublin Irish Festival returns to Coffman Park this weekend, celebrating its 35th anniversary. Back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will welcome 100,000 guests Aug. 5 through 7. Classic staples of the festival are all set to return, including Irish dance, music, food and more. […]
sciotopost.com
New Business – Mod Pizza in Lancaster
Lancaster – Residents have a new option for lunch and Dinner as MOD Pizza will open soon in Lancaster, a different way to enjoy pizza. MOD is short for Made-On-Demand, the fast fire pizza shop allows customers to completely customize their pizza experience. Choose from 9 individually sized classic pizzas, as-is or customized with over 40 toppings and 8 finishing sauces. Get any combination you want, always for one price. The pizza place also offers salads the same way. Choose from 4 individually sized classic salads, as-is or customized from the greens up with over 40 toppings and dressings. Get any combination you want, always for one price.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
614now.com
National peach cobbler and cinnamon roll chain opening first-ever Columbus location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus. The large national chain serving 12 different types of cobbler, 12 types of cinnamon rolls and 4 varieties of banana pudding has announced it will be opening soon in the Columbus area on a newly-created Facebook page. Peach Cobbler Factory CEO Greg...
unioncountydailydigital.com
VFW Post 3320 Donates Flagpole To Marysville’s BMX Track
MARYSVILLE – After two years of existence, the Marysville BMX track, 618 N. Main St., now has a flagpole on which to fly Old Glory and the Marysville City flag on the grounds, as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3320 donated the flagpole and the flags at a short ceremony at the BMX track Wednesday evening.
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
columbusunderground.com
7 Spots to find Extreme Milkshakes in Columbus
Some time ago, a milkshake stopped being just a milkshake and the extreme, dessert-within-a-dessert milkshake arrived, spilling out of glasses everywhere. Not just a cool, creamy treat, but crowned with more sugar-fueled goodness than just whipped cream and a cherry, grab a spoon and prepare for a sugar coma with these seven spots to find extreme milkshakes in Columbus. (Central Ohio really likes its peanut butter and its Oreos!)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Continues To Keep Ahead Of The Technology Curve
Marysville is one of the most connected cities in the world. And by connected, we don’t mean Marysville knows a guy who knows a guy. We mean connected to the 21st century. To this end, Connected Marysville conducted an open house – or at least an open vehicle – Thursday at the Memorial Health Partners Park Pavilion and invited to public along to see what all the hubbub was about.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Weekly Indian Lake Update
LAKEVIEW, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. In preparation for two upcoming special events in August, ODNR is focusing harvesters on the west side of the lake and announcing the reopening of the herbicide application test area to boaters.
columbusunderground.com
5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022
It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!
Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
crawfordcountynow.com
New Charter School brings Old Skool to Marion Popcorn Festival Main Stage
MARION—The Main Stage Opening Acts at the 2022 Marion Popcorn Festival are now set. Sponsored by Buckeye Community School, OLD SKOOL is performing Thursday, September 8th before the appearance by Katmandu -The Premier Bob Seger Tribute Band. On Friday, September 9th is Knight After Knight, opening for multi-platinum Country artists Parmalee. And on Saturday, September 10th is Sneaky Pete and The Players, opening for rock legend Lita Ford. All opening performances begin at 6:00 PM, followed by Opening Ceremonies Sponsor Recognition, and the headline artists at 8:30.
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
sent-trib.com
Night Ranger ready to rock Ohio Balloon Fest
MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017. Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”. He added that in...
myfox28columbus.com
Meijer extends 15 percent teacher discount for the entire 2022-23 school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meijer announced Wednesday that it is extending its 15 percent off teacher discount for the entire 2022-23 school year. This is the second year that Meijer has extended its back-to-school teacher coupon. According to officials, they expect this coupon to save the average teacher over $100 dollars.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0