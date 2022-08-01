‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement

Read on www.wymt.com
Related
wymt.com
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
wymt.com
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
wymt.com
2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival canceled
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers with the 2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival said all events have been canceled, except the scheduled football games. Organizers said vendors that filled out applications and paid a fee for the festival will be contacted and reimbursed. “This was a very hard decision for the...
wymt.com
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief helps homeowners in cleanup efforts following floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief is a Christian-based, volunteer organization that has stationed itself in Eastern Kentucky following historic floods that damaged thousands of homes and businesses throughout the region. The organization’s goal is to help folks become rebuild-ready while also spreading the gospel. “We’re...
wymt.com
Kentucky Power gives update on EKY flooding recovery
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - After the flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky on July 28, thousands of people were left without power. On Wednesday, Kentucky Power shared an update on efforts to restore power to the region. In a release, officials said close to 78% of customers have gotten power back....
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon. He updated people in the Commonwealth on the Eastern Kentucky flooding aftermath and relief efforts, and other economic developments. He said one missing person was found, and one person was reported missing, meaning there are...
wymt.com
AEP Foundation donating $100,000 to EKY flood relief
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power’s parent company, American Electric Power (AEP), is giving back to the region they serve following last week’s devastating flooding. On Wednesday, officials with the company announced the AEP Foundation will donate $100,000 to four organizations working to address the immediate needs of those affected by the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
‘My second home:’ Hindman native collecting donations for her hometown
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County has not only seen tremendous devastation from flooding, but has also endured great loss. Seventeen people were killed there. Help for that small community is being organized here in central Kentucky by a woman who grew up on those same streets that were flooded.
wymt.com
Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
wymt.com
Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father Jim Sichko is giving back to flood victims in eastern Kentucky with the help of the social media community. He posted an Amazon wish list three days ago and has already received hundreds of packages with four days of giving left to go. “This is...
wymt.com
Health experts go ‘off road’ to deliver supplies to flood-impacted areas
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors and nurses from ARH left the Whitesburg location on Friday to head out into the community on ATVs to help in anyway they could. Outside in the community is where doctor Scott Harrison and other ARH employees said they needed to be, and Friday that was exactly where they were.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Prestonsburg Blackcats
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With a solid foundation set, the Prestonsburg Blackcats are hoping for a stronger 2022 season. “You know are biggest goal is to win our district you know we want to win our district and host home playoff games,” said Prestonsburg head coach Brandon Brewer. “Be a presence in the region. We feel like we were real close to turning that corner last year we were kind of peeking around it we wanna go ahead and be able to knock that door down this year and show up.”
wymt.com
Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
wymt.com
Local College Professor Dies
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College say longtime professor Scott Blanton died this morning. Blanton was a nursing professor at SKCTC. He was also a dedicated first responder.
wymt.com
Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
wymt.com
EKY county leaders gather Wednesday for news conference
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marks one week since many Eastern Kentucky families were startled awake by rushing flood waters. The devastating flooding destroyed neighborhoods, homes, roads, and bridges. As of Wednesday night, the death toll stands at 37, but officials in Hazard says 16 people are still missing in...
wymt.com
Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
wymt.com
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
Comments / 0