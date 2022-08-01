‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With a solid foundation set, the Prestonsburg Blackcats are hoping for a stronger 2022 season. “You know are biggest goal is to win our district you know we want to win our district and host home playoff games,” said Prestonsburg head coach Brandon Brewer. “Be a presence in the region. We feel like we were real close to turning that corner last year we were kind of peeking around it we wanna go ahead and be able to knock that door down this year and show up.”

