Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka, on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
Lawrence woman arrested for meth in Osage Co.
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested with meth allegedly in her possession in Osage Co. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 56 for a traffic violation. During...
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
KHP investigating fatal head-on crash
GREENWOOD COUNTY—The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 10p.m. Thursday in Greenwood County. The patrol reported a vehicle was westbound on U.S 54 twenty miles east of U.S. 77. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on. Check the Post for additional details as they become available.
Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police arrested two people after a domestic battery suspect returned to the scene of the crime and assaulted an officer. The Carbondale Police Department says on Monday night, Aug. 1, officers and Osage Co. EMS were called to the 500 block of N 4th St. with reports of domestic battery.
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
2 behind bars after mail theft investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
Woman convicted for 2021 Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following: […]
Kansas child dies after being found inside car
A young child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton, a town south of Topeka, has died.
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
Child found in car in Osage County later dies
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a car in Scranton on Sunday. According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an undisclosed residence in Scranton around 3:40 p.m. The child was rushed to the hospital and was...
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
KBI: Search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Gov. following ‘allegations’
WYANDOTTE COUNTY – On Wednesday, August 3, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government. The search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information, reviewed...
