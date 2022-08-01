ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

KSNT News

1 murdered in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka, on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence woman arrested for meth in Osage Co.

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested with meth allegedly in her possession in Osage Co. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 56 for a traffic violation. During...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
TOPEKA, KS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Scranton, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

KHP investigating fatal head-on crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY—The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 10p.m. Thursday in Greenwood County. The patrol reported a vehicle was westbound on U.S 54 twenty miles east of U.S. 77. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on. Check the Post for additional details as they become available.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
KSNT News

2 behind bars after mail theft investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Woman convicted for 2021 Topeka murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following: […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Child found in car in Osage County later dies

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Child found inside car in Scranton dies

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a car in Scranton on Sunday. According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an undisclosed residence in Scranton around 3:40 p.m. The child was rushed to the hospital and was...
SCRANTON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River

JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
