ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Towns of Chapel Hill, Carrboro increase pay to ‘living wage’

By Judith Retana
cbs17
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
Carrboro, NC
Business
Chapel Hill, NC
Business
Carrboro, NC
Government
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wages#County Government#Economic Inequality
cbs17

Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
cbs17

Make plans to visit the NC Pet Expo this weekend

Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC. This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges. The North Carolina Department of Revenue says Joseph Patrick O’Keefe, 56, was president of Wine & Beer 101, Inc.. Between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2018, NCDOR...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

Wake schools proposes another employee pay bump

Cary, N.C. — Wake County school employees would get slightly higher raises this year than previously announced, under a budget presented Tuesday. County school board members debated the about $2 billion proposal Tuesday, however, after learning they would need to move a few million in non-recurring funds to cover it.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy