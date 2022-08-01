Electronics repair company opens new store in Dauphin County

Read on www.pennlive.com
Related
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
abc27.com
New solar installation planned for Cumberland County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
‘People are tearing out houses’: Illegal dumping remains a large problem in Harrisburg
Employees of Harrisburg’s public works department were out on Atlas Street Friday morning picking up an illegal dump site. Picking up illegal dumping isn’t a once-a-month or a once a year job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Harrisburg bans trucks taller than 12 feet, 6 inches from traveling under train bridge on Front Street
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced they are making additional efforts to deter truck drivers from traveling downtown along Front Street. The city, in partnership with PennDOT, has banned vehicles 12 feet, 6 inches or taller from traveling on...
State DEP conducts black fly spraying operation in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was scheduled to conduct black fly spraying operations in York County on Thursday, the county's Office of Emergency Management announced. The helicopter used to conduct spraying operations, a Bell 206 with the tail number N655HA, could be observed flying...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rite Aid to sell former headquarters
Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
abc27.com
Road repaving project in Lititz to cause delays
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday,...
abc27.com
Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is the Bon-Ton making a comeback?
The retailer, which had corporate offices in York County and Wisconsin, closed its 267 stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
abc27.com
Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
abc27.com
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A bridge too low: Signs warn truck drivers they’ll be fined for hitting Harrisburg underpass
Truck drivers hitting and getting stuck under the Amtrak bridge on Front Street have gone too far, or so city officials believe. That’s why Harrisburg, in conjunction with PennDOT, are increasing signage around Front Street to warn drivers of semi tractor-trailers that there’s a chance they might get stuck if they attempt the perilous dip under the road.
abc27.com
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
CVS Pharmacy to close 2 stores in Cumberland County
CVS Pharmacy has closed a store in Carlisle, and plans to close another one in Camp Hill. CVS Pharmacy closed the store at 841 E. High St. in Carlisle on July 11. All prescriptions at that store were transferred to the location at 765 S. West Street in Carlisle. CVS...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0