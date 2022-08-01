Texas pregnancy center planning $10 million, 20,000 square-foot waterfront expansion

Read on www.chron.com
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?
First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Aug. 4, 2022: Dangerous methane leaks in the Permian Basin
Out in West Texas, oil and gas operations are being observed spewing dangerous amounts of methane unregulated and unaccounted for, according to a recent Associated Press investigation. Also: A big win for supporters of abortion rights in Kansas sends up red flags for Republicans and boosts hopes for Democrats – could it offer clues about how the issue could play out here in Texas? And: What a Dallas music writer calls Beyoncé‘s new album: a love letter to queer Black music.
texasstandard.org
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
The power went out for millions of Texans during a massive storm in February 2021. Hundreds of people died. How could something like this happen in the energy capital of the U.S.? Hosted by Mose Buchele, The Disconnect looks at more than a century of events that led up to the blackout and what happens now. Click here to subscribe to the podcast.
These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US
The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
fox4news.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
Texas Monthly
Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden
There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
26 million Texans facing AC and power crisis as week-long 100f temps have seen power grid reach 80 gigawatts for the first time ever
Extreme heat is expected to worsen the situation in Texas on Thursday, with demand on the power grid reaching an all-time high. Temperatures are expected to reach 105f in some parts of the state, creating a demand of about 80 gigawatts in energy. Multiple heat advisories have been put in...
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
KWTX
Plasma donations increase in Central Texas amid rising inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With household costs rising a new trend is emerging: many Central Texans are turning to plasma donation to make some extra cash. “That supplemental income can be substantial,” said Tom Hewitt, Senior Director of Marketing for Octapharma Plasma. Octapharma along with other plasma companies including...
What you need know ahead of Texas' tax-free weekend 2022
The annual tax-exempt weekend provides an opportunity for Texans to stock up on school supplies and more without paying sales tax. But there are requirements you should be aware of before buying.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Back-to-school shopping guide
Most clothing, footwear, certain school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 qualify for tax exemption in Texas this weekend. Here's your complete guide for this year's tax-free weekend.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Editorial: Don't Hyperfocus on Abbott v. O'Rourke
It’s midterm election season in Texas again, which means that Beto O’Rourke is once again running for office, local Republicans are once again fighting mad, and well meaning activists are again defending a mediocre Republican’s record, claiming it to be much more conservative than it actually is.
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict
Those in Uvalde continue to speak out, so more kids aren't gunned down in their schools. Let's make sure Texans see this editorial: Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable message." Beto O' Rourke.
