Cumberland Township Police investigating thefts at two construction sites

Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
Pennsylvania State Police led on lengthy chase in Cumberland County
A man from Joliet, Illinois, led police on a pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County on Aug. 3, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.
abc27.com
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
Men taken into custody after stealing police vehicle during traffic stop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after authorities say they stole a police vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. Around 11:35 a.m. on August 4, Harrisburg police say they made a traffic stop on Interstate 81 Southbound near mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township.
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
local21news.com
Man taken into custody after firing 'warning shots'
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Just before 1:00 a.m., on August 5, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was called to the 1600 block of Auction Road in Penn Township for an alleged shooting that took place. Following an investigation, police discovered William Bonanno from Manheim watched as a...
Men stole cruiser during traffic stop, led troopers on chase: police
Two men have been charged after leading troopers on a chase around Cumberland County, after police say they stole a state police cruiser on Thursday afternoon. State police said the incident began when a trooper stopped a vehicle around 11:34 a.m. on Interstate 81 South near mile marker 561 in Silver Spring Township.
abc27.com
Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
WGAL
1 juvenile killed, another injured when vehicle crashes into house in Franklin County
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was killed and another juvenile was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The juveniles were passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a house in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
iheart.com
PSP Conducting Manhunt In Cumberland Co.
>PSP Conducting Manhunt In Cumberland Co. (Middlesex Twp., PA) - Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a manhunt in the south central part of the state. They say they're looking for a Black man described as about 22-years-old, five-foot-seven, 130-to-140 pounds last seen wearing a black shirt. PSP says the search is happening along Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland County. It's not yet known why police are searching for the man.
Lancaster woman, homeless man wanted for pizza shop stabbing: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A homeless man and Lancaster woman are wanted by the Lancaster Bureau of Police for allegedly stabbing a man inside a restaurant. Joe Anthony Diaz Sr., homeless but allegedly living in the City of Lancaster, and Jennifer Lee Rivera, of the 300 block of S. Prince St. are wanted for their role in the stabbing at a pizza shop.
abc27.com
Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
WGAL
Mobile home fire in Manor Township
A trailer home was destroyed in a fire this evening in Manor Township. Near Lancaster, fire crews responded to the Pheasant Ridge Mobile Home Park just before six. Investigators say the fire started outside the home, but the cause is still under investigation. Three people inside the home got out...
Man injured in gasoline explosion involving 3 vehicles in Cumberland County: officials
A contractor working on utility lines in Lemoyne was injured Wednesday when gasoline he was using to fill a generator exploded, according to fire officials. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a utility truck that had a crew of two men working in the 100 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan.
Man 'Intentionally Struck', Drove Over Motorcyclist In PA: Police
A man who "intentionally struck" a motorcyclist and drove over him in central Pennsylvania before fleeing the scene, police state in a release on Wednesday, August 3. Francisco Rivera-Montanez, 45, is wanted for attempted homicide in connection to this serious incident, police say. Harrisburg Bureau of police officers were first...
wdac.com
Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident
YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
Police: Human remains found last week are those of missing Steelton man
Police in Steelton have identified the human remains found in the borough last week as those of a man who went missing last year. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 800 block of North Front Street on July 27, according to Steelton Police. An investigation...
Fairview Township Police announce retirement of Chief Jason Loper
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police on Thursday announced the retirement of Chief Jason Loper, who stepped down Wednesday after 28 years with the department. Loper, who joined the department on Sept. 4, 1994, will use leave time until he reaches his official retirement date of Sept. 30, the police department said.
Gettysburg police warn of scam targeting healthcare workers
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Police Department is warning residents of a new scam that is currently targeting people in the healthcare field. According to a media release, the phone calls appear as if they are being received from the Gettysburg Police Department’s administrative number, 717-334-1168. The callers are stating that the person they […]
