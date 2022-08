Pinkard Construction and OZ Architecture have completed the external structure for Carraway on Penn, a new 42-unit, approximately 34,619-square-foot multifamily residential property, with a focus on small unit sizes with lower monthly gross rents. The project is located just two blocks from the Louisiana/Pearl light rail station in Denver’s desirable Platt Park neighborhood. Confluent Development, in partnership with Denver-based Narrate Companies, is the project owner, and construction is anticipated to be completed in October 2022.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO