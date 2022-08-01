New Fort Collins running event this weekend unites Mountain Avenue Mile and Human Race

Two popular Fort Collins running events are coming together this weekend as part of the new Choice City Running Event.

The Mountain Avenue Mile, renamed this year in honor of the late Jane Welzel, and the Human Race have joined forces through a collaboration between the Front Range Elite professional women’s running team and Green Events, said AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, the founder of Front Range Elite and elite race coordinator for Green Events.

The Jane Welzel Mountain Avenue Mile will be held Friday evening, beginning with the kids’ wave at 6:30 p.m. and culminating with the elite men’s race at 7:05 p.m. More than $2,500 in prize money and awards are at stake in this year’s event, which has been designated as Colorado’s 1-mile state championships for 2022 by both USA Track & Field and the Road Runners Club of America.

The Human Race 5-kilometer, 10K and half-marathons are set for Saturday, beginning with the half-marathon start at 7 a.m.

More: FORTitude 10K run canceled before it had a chance to become a Fort Collins tradition

Organizers hope combining the two longtime events will generate more interest in both, Kirkpatrick said.

About 300 people are expected to participate in the Mountain Avenue Mile, which is being run for the 24 th time, and about 1,200 are expected in the various distances in the 49th running of the Human Race, she said.

Fort Collins mayor Jeni Arndt, the daughter of local running legend Libby James, will serve as the honorary starter for the Jane Welzel Mountain Avenue Mile and then join the field as a participant on the slightly downhill point-to-point course along Mountain Avenue from just west of Shields Street to Civic Center Park on Howes Street just past St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Welzel, a five-time U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier and key figure in the growth of women’s running in and around Fort Collins, died in 2014 after a brief bout with cancer. She was 59.

“Jane is obviously an inspiration to a lot of us, and we wanted to honor her and keep the spirit of the race alive,” said Kirkpatrick, a 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier and an elite women’s masters runner.

More: No FORTitude, no problem: Here are 5 fall Northern Colorado road races to train for this summer

Start and finish lines for the Human Race are on Howes Street next to Civic Center Park, and all begin with runners heading west along Mountain Avenue. The 5K course is an out-and-back along Mountain Avenue to City Park, while the 10K and half-marathon courses both head north from City Park along Taft Hill Road to the Poudre River Trail. The 10K course leaves the trail and heads south to the finish line on the east side of Lee Martinez Park, while the half-marathon route follows the trail to a turnaround near Timberline Road and back to the turn south toward the finish on the east side of Lee Martinez Park.

The Choice City Running Event begins with packet pickup at New Belgium Brewery from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, where Neely-Spence Gracey will sign copies of her new book, “Breakthrough Women’s Running,” and a panel of top competitors and pushrim racers will share their training tips.

Advance registration for both races is available online at fortcollinshumanrace.com . Race-day registration will be available at Civic Center Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the Mountain Avenue Mile and at 6:30 a.m. Saturday for the Human Race 5K, 10K and half-marathon.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: New Fort Collins running event this weekend unites Mountain Avenue Mile and Human Race