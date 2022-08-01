Recall: Premier Protein, Glucerna and other brands may contain potentially harmful bacteria

Due to possible microbial contamination, Lyons Magnus LLC has recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products with "best buy" dates falling between Nov. 1, 2022 and Sept. 1, 2023.

The company voluntarily issued the recall on July 29 after the products failed to meet commercial sterility specifications. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled products may contain the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.

While infections related to Cronobacter sakazakii are rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.

Currently, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. Still, the recalled products should not be consumed.

Many recalled products were distributed nationally and include brand names like Glucerna, Premier Protein and Aloha.

The recalled list does not include products intended for infants.

Anyone with a recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, call 1-800-627-0557 or visit the company's website, www.lyonsmagnus.com.