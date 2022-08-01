ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing police ID man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday morning

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
LANSING — Police have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning as 32-year-old Camdin Oberg of Lansing.

Law enforcement agencies responded to the crash shortly after 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 96, according to a Lansing Police Department press release.

Oberg was northbound on MLK Jr. Boulevard when he lost control and struck a utility pole on the east side of the road, the release states.

Oberg, the sole vehicle occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

