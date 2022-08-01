ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, OH

Recycling enthusiasts needed for 2022 Master Recycler Program

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAPmn_0h0khNEv00

In a news release, the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District invites those passionate about recycling to participate in its fourth annual Master Recycler Program, which will take place on select Tuesday evenings and some Saturday mornings from Sept. 6 through Oct. 11. The program location is split between the District office in Bolivar, Ohio, and several local facilities.

A course fee of $40 is required to cover the cost of food, supplies and transportation, but financial assistance may be available.

The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 19, and applications are available on the district’s website at www.timetorecycle.org/masterrecycler.

“There’s really something for everyone in this program,” said the District’s Outreach Coordinator Wendy Bullock in the release. “The highlight for most participants is the tours of facilities that are not open to the general public, but there is also a mixture of hands-on workshops and reading assignments for those who learn best those ways.”

Nearly 70 participants have graduated from the program since its inception in 2018.

The goals of the program are to provide comprehensive training in solid waste management practices and related sustainability issues, improve overall understanding and participation in District programs and empower participants to reduce waste and cultivate partnerships in the local community.

Participants are also required to volunteer at least 20 hours at various community events such as farmers markets, festivals and litter clean-ups to receive official certification and may continue to represent the District at events to further expand outreach and recycling opportunities.

Those interested in participating must be residents of Stark, Tuscarawas or Wayne County or work at a business/institution or attend a college/university located in those counties.

Residents must be 18 years or older to participate in the program though the District would consider a 17-year-old if accompanied with a parent or designated guardian.

For more information about the program, please visit www.timetorecycle.org/masterrecycler or call 1-800-678-9839.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Tuscarawas County, OH
Society
City
Bolivar, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Tuscarawas, OH
County
Stark County, OH
State
Ohio State
Wayne County, OH
Society
County
Wayne County, OH
Stark County, OH
Society
wtuz.com

Additional Positive West Nile Mosquito Pool

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Health Department has identified another positive test pool of mosquitoes for the West Nile virus. The Ohio Department of Health notified the local health organization of the positive pool Wednesday, which was from the Ragersville Road area in Sugarcreek. The testing pool...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

3 bedroom fixer upper home, and misc.

All sells to settle the estate. Location: 819 S. VALLEY BLVD. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: Attorney Amanda R. Bridenstine,. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
NORTH CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycler
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 27,785 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 4 reported 122,274 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 679 from a week prior. A total of 13,937 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
CANTON, OH
sciotopost.com

13 Year Old Killed in Farming Accident in Ohio

Noble County – A 13-year-old has died after a farming incident in Noble county. According to the Noble Sheriff’s department, on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, The Noble County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a farming accident. Deputies, Firefighters, and EMS personnel were dispatched to the...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
whbc.com

Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers. So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer. The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000. Charles...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

TCC Science Teacher Charged in Matter Involving a Minor

A teacher was let go by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus after an indictment in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Riley Stone, 27, of Dover, is facing one count each of gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water. Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.
CANTON, OH
wosu.org

Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'

Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy