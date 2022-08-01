Recycling enthusiasts needed for 2022 Master Recycler Program

In a news release, the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District invites those passionate about recycling to participate in its fourth annual Master Recycler Program, which will take place on select Tuesday evenings and some Saturday mornings from Sept. 6 through Oct. 11. The program location is split between the District office in Bolivar, Ohio, and several local facilities.

A course fee of $40 is required to cover the cost of food, supplies and transportation, but financial assistance may be available.

The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 19, and applications are available on the district’s website at www.timetorecycle.org/masterrecycler.

“There’s really something for everyone in this program,” said the District’s Outreach Coordinator Wendy Bullock in the release. “The highlight for most participants is the tours of facilities that are not open to the general public, but there is also a mixture of hands-on workshops and reading assignments for those who learn best those ways.”

Nearly 70 participants have graduated from the program since its inception in 2018.

The goals of the program are to provide comprehensive training in solid waste management practices and related sustainability issues, improve overall understanding and participation in District programs and empower participants to reduce waste and cultivate partnerships in the local community.

Participants are also required to volunteer at least 20 hours at various community events such as farmers markets, festivals and litter clean-ups to receive official certification and may continue to represent the District at events to further expand outreach and recycling opportunities.

Those interested in participating must be residents of Stark, Tuscarawas or Wayne County or work at a business/institution or attend a college/university located in those counties.

Residents must be 18 years or older to participate in the program though the District would consider a 17-year-old if accompanied with a parent or designated guardian.

For more information about the program, please visit www.timetorecycle.org/masterrecycler or call 1-800-678-9839.