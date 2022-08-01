ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Neighborfest raises money for end-of-life care for uninsured, under-insured people

By Mike Easterling, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

FARMINGTON − An evening of live music, family activities and food is planned when the second annual Neighborfest fundraiser takes place this weekend in Farmington.

Performances by Black Velvet and Desert Thunder are scheduled. Cornhole games will be available, and the Red Rocks Roadhouse and Primal Swine food truck will have food for sale. Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina will be operating a cash bar.

The event is designed to raise money for the Basin Good Neighbor Foundation of the Basin Health Companies, with the funds being used to cover the costs of hospice services for uninsured or under-insured people with a terminal illness.

Thomas Buoy, marketing and communications specialist for the Basin Health Companies, said the inaugural version of Neighborfest that was held last year was a success, drawing approximately 250 people to Wines of the San Juan, where it was held, and raising approximately $4,000.

"We wanted to try out a different venue this year," Buoy said, explaining that organizers hope that holding the event in Farmington this year will help draw a larger crowd.

Buoy said the foundation, which was established in 2018 by Basin Health Companies CEO and owner Vince Moffitt, has seen demand for its services in northwest New Mexico rise steadily since its inception. He said anyone in a state of financial hardship who needs end-of-life care can reach out to the foundation for help, and their care provider need not be the Basin Health Companies.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 14.5% of people in San Juan County are uninsured − a figure that is higher than the 11.2% of New Mexicans overall who lack coverage of the 10.4% of Americans who are uninsured, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Those who wish to support the mission of the foundation but won't be able to attend this weekend's event can donate on a one-time or recurring basis through the foundation's website, Buoy said. The foundation also seeks volunteers to provide assistance in areas that often are not covered by insurance, including providing care for pets and plants, running errands and performing chores, offering friendship or companionship for clients, and performing community outreach, according to the website.

Neighborfest is being supported by a grant from the Connie Gotsch Arts Foundation, with that funding being used to compensate the bands that are performing, Buoy said.

Neighborfest kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at basingoodneighbor.org . Call 505-325-8231 for more information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e .

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Neighborfest raises money for end-of-life care for uninsured, under-insured people

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Farmington Local News

Wine Awards, Playground Plans, Pump Prices Plummeting, Oh, MY!

Drivers in Farmington and New Mexico finally see some relief at the gas pump - but it might be short-lived. Preliminary plans are presented for the all-abilities park at the old Tibbits Middle School, as well as an updated price tag. And Wines of the San Juan receive an international round of applause for its Tempranillo wine. This story is sponsored by Distil Beer Wine Spirits and Ute Mountain Casino
FARMINGTON, NM
KREX

Law enforcement line streets to honor one of the last Code Talkers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement lined the streets in northwestern New Mexico Wednesday to honor one of the last remaining Navajo Code talkers of World War Two. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office came out in full force for the procession honoring Samuel Sandoval who died in Shiprock last week at the age of 98. Sandoval […]
SHIPROCK, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, NM
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Society
KRQE News 13

FBI offering $5k for information on Shiprock murder

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a four-year-old murder. The body of 67-year-old Herbert Whitehorse was found in an arroyo in Shiprock on May 3, 2018. An autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head. Whitehorse was last seen alive in the Shiprock area in […]
SHIPROCK, NM
OutThere Colorado

Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado

The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Structure fire leaves one dead in Aztec

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire investigators are investigating a fire in Aztec that left one person dead. Just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Aztech Fire Department was sent to reports of a structure fire. They say the person was dead inside. Their name has not yet been released. Officials say there is no sign of […]
AZTEC, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Volunteers#End Of Life Care#Kaiser Family Foundation#U S Census Bureau#Charity#Neighborfest#Primal Swine#Irish Pub
KRQE News 13

Police: Woman orchestrated boyfriend’s murder in Flora Vista

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sierra Collins, 21, is charged with conspiracy and murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend, William Johnson. Investigators say Johnson was gunned down in his yard off Road 3400 in Flora Vista on July 24. Surveillance video shows two men getting out of an SUV and immediately opening fire, then fleeing. […]
FLORA VISTA, NM
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

2K+
Followers
811
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy