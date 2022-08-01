Elon Musk lives in a Westlake mansion at least part-time with his baby mama and new twins, a new report suggests. Documents acquired by Insider show Musk and Shivon Alice Zilis, the mother of his twins and one of his top Neuralink executives, listing the same Austin residence for their address when petitioning to add Musk's last name to his kids' legal names. Austonia finds one local home listed under the mother's name, Shivon Alice Zilis, matching the price tag Insider said the house was worth: $4.5 million. According to the Travis County Appraisal District, Zilis got the deed for...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO