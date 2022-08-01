Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County

Read on www.wibw.com
After record primary numbers in Shawnee County, another big turnout expected in November’s general election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An exceptionally large number of Shawnee County residents turned out to vote in Tuesday’s primary election, officials said. As of Wednesday morning, officials said more than 63,000 Shawnee County residents cast ballots in the election. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said the driving force...
Opening arguments take place Friday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening arguments were held Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, in the highly anticipated retrial of Dana Chandler, who is accused of killing her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in July 2002 at a home in west Topeka. Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn...
Commissioners approve funds for courthouse security upgrade
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Security at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse will be getting an upgrade. Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request from Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill Thursday to upgrade security measures at the courthouse. It’s an $85,000 project replacing the courthouse’s existing metal detectors and X-ray scanners at both public entrances. Those will then will be kept as back-ups.
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue. SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired...
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
KU to welcome former Moran policy advisor as Associate Vice Chancellor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says Kyle Christian will join the team as Associate Vice Chancellor for Federal Relations starting on Aug. 15. KU said Christian will bring significant legislative experience and deep knowledge of the federal funding process to the position. It said he comes to Lawrence from Thermo Fisher Scientific - a global life sciences leader - where he helped lead federal government engagement for the company.
Applications open for Kansas’ next Poet Laureate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the Sunflower State’s next Poet Laureate. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Aug. 4, the applications have opened for the next Poet Laureate of Kansas. She said the position is honorary and mean to promote reading and writing poetry throughout the Sunflower State.
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
classiccountry1070.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
Use of search warrant in Unified Government investigation is bold and rare
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Missouri attorney who served as a federal prosecutor and judge says the search warrant served in the Unified Government is likely connected to a criminal investigation. The KBI sent out a news release Wednesday, saying only that they executed a search warrant and explaining...
National Night Out Event kicks off
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff. “We have seen the best turnout we have had in five to six years for as long as I’ve been doing this event. Obviously with Covid people are back to doing this for the first time.” Says President of Crime Stoppers, Megan Green. “They were also giving out school supplies today so all the families were coming out in forces.”
KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government on Wednesday. Officials say the search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information and...
Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
School year preparations continue with KHP bus inspections
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are ensuring kids stay safe as they ride to school by inspecting the school buses. KHP conducted their annual school bus inspections by checking USD 437′s busses Wednesday. They tested the stop sign lights, running lights, window exits, and then pass any issues along to on-site mechanics to be fixed.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
