Shawnee County, KS

Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County

By Phil Anderson
WIBW
 4 days ago
WIBW

Opening arguments take place Friday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening arguments were held Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, in the highly anticipated retrial of Dana Chandler, who is accused of killing her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in July 2002 at a home in west Topeka. Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Commissioners approve funds for courthouse security upgrade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Security at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse will be getting an upgrade. Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request from Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill Thursday to upgrade security measures at the courthouse. It’s an $85,000 project replacing the courthouse’s existing metal detectors and X-ray scanners at both public entrances. Those will then will be kept as back-ups.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue. SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka property looking to bring new business to town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KU to welcome former Moran policy advisor as Associate Vice Chancellor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says Kyle Christian will join the team as Associate Vice Chancellor for Federal Relations starting on Aug. 15. KU said Christian will bring significant legislative experience and deep knowledge of the federal funding process to the position. It said he comes to Lawrence from Thermo Fisher Scientific - a global life sciences leader - where he helped lead federal government engagement for the company.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Applications open for Kansas’ next Poet Laureate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search is on for the Sunflower State’s next Poet Laureate. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Aug. 4, the applications have opened for the next Poet Laureate of Kansas. She said the position is honorary and mean to promote reading and writing poetry throughout the Sunflower State.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
TOPEKA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder

A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

National Night Out Event kicks off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff. “We have seen the best turnout we have had in five to six years for as long as I’ve been doing this event. Obviously with Covid people are back to doing this for the first time.” Says President of Crime Stoppers, Megan Green. “They were also giving out school supplies today so all the families were coming out in forces.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government on Wednesday. Officials say the search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information and...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

School year preparations continue with KHP bus inspections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are ensuring kids stay safe as they ride to school by inspecting the school buses. KHP conducted their annual school bus inspections by checking USD 437′s busses Wednesday. They tested the stop sign lights, running lights, window exits, and then pass any issues along to on-site mechanics to be fixed.
TOPEKA, KS

