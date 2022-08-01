Quinton Tellis gets another new trial date in 2015 murder of ULM graduate

The date for Quinton Tellis to stand trial in the 2015 stabbing death of a ULM graduate student has been rescheduled for the second time.

The trial was scheduled to start Monday, but will now begin on Aug. 29. The trial was originally scheduled for March 14, and rescheduled for Aug. 1 when Tellis's attorneys attempted to discredit a key piece of evidence in the case.

According to court documents, Tellis's attorneys waived his right to a standard jury trial and instead will try the case in front of a judge.

Assistant District Attorney Holly Chambers Jones is serving as lead prosecutor in the case.

Tellis was indicted by a grand jury May 2019 on second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Ming-Chen Hsiao. She was a recent graduate of the University of Louisiana Monroe and was found dead in her apartment near campus.

2019: Tellis indicted on murder charge in 2015 Monroe case

Tellis was identified as the primary suspect in Hsiao's case in February 2016, and a warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2016.

The trial was delayed in February when Tellis's attorneys hired an expert to determine where his phone was at the time of Hsiao's murder.

Two times on the night of her death, Hsiao's phone dialed the Chase Bank number on the back of her debit card and hung up before the call was answered. At 8:16 and 8:18 p.m., Tellis's phone dialed the same number, and the debit card and PIN were entered.

Tellis was sentenced to 10 years as a habitual offender and was taken to Mississippi to be tried on a capital murder charge in the December 2014 death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in Panola County .

Earlier this year: Quentin Tellis trial postponed, attorney contesting DA's investigation

Tellis was tried twice in Mississippi in the 2014 burning death of Chambers. Jurors deadlocked during the trials in 2017 and 2018, and a district attorney in Mississippi has not said whether he will pursue a third trial. After the second mistrial in the Chambers case, Tellis was returned to Louisiana.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinson and on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1 .

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Quinton Tellis gets another new trial date in 2015 murder of ULM graduate