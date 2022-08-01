ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Apple River Stabbing: Man Charged With Fatally Stabbing Teen, Hurting 4 Others

By Site Staff
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman was drunk when she crashed into car in Champlin, killing one

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Maple Grove woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car, killing a man from Anoka.Jill Marie Zetterwall, 58, faces three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and having an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.The complaint says that Zetterwall was heading north on Highway 169 around 12:30 p.m. on July 21. Traffic slowed near 117th Avenue, but Zetterwall did not; she veered into the left lane and clipped a car. She then drove into the southbound lane, where she crashed into the victim's car.Thirty-seven year-old Adam Madsen was declared dead at the scene.According to documents, officers could smell alcohol coming from Zetterwall, who was also slurring her words. A preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol concentration of .196.
CHAMPLIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 30s was injured in a shooting overnight in Minneapolis.Police say that officers arrived to the 500 block of University Avenue Southeast around 2 a.m. to find the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting.Officials also say cartridge casings were found on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue South stemming from a separate incident. A gun was recovered at the scene, but no victims were found.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Prior Lake, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Burnsville, MN
Elk River, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Burnsville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Elk River, MN
Bring Me The News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week. Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash

An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Apple River Stabbing#Oak Glen Golf Club
fox9.com

Minneapolis Police: Man shot, killed near 29th and Nicollet

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. MPD says it responded to a report of gunfire around 10:25 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from life-threatening injuries, inside a tent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
willmarradio.com

Ramsey County deputy found dead in patrol car

(Arden Hills, MN) -- The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is confirming the death of Deputy Dallas Edeburn. On Monday, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office learned that Deputy Edeburn had not returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol Station in Arden Hills on Sunday. While searching the area between the Patrol Station and his home, deputies located Edeburn's vehicle and found him deceased inside. A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of injury or trauma. Deputy Edeburn served in the Sheriff's office for seven years.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi stops stolen car in police chase, 4 teens arrested

MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officer fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn Park after it attacks him, animal control worker

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A dog was shot to death by police in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday after it attacked an animal control worker and an officer.It happened at about 4:24 p.m. on the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North. The city's animal control department was called after two stray dogs "jumped out of their fenced yard and were causing problems" for utility workers in the area.  The responding animal control worker was bit on the leg by one of the dogs, who then also attacked the first officer who arrived on the scene. Police say that officer "prevented injury by discharging his firearm," fatally wounding the animal. The other stray dog wasn't harmed.The animal control officer was treated at a local hospital but wasn't seriously hurt. The deceased dog will be tested for rabies Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Tips lead to arrest of North Mankato man on drug, weapons charges

A North Mankato man is behind bars after tips led to his arrest on drugs and weapons charges. Chase James, 37, was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody in Nicollet County. A press release from North Mankato police says Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents and North Mankato...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in Barron County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. -- A teenage driver was killed in a crash near Lake Crystal overnight, authorities report.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened along County Road 9 near Easy Street at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.The driver -- a 17-year-old -- was the only occupant of the vehicle when it ran off the road, striking a utility pole.The crash remains under investigation.
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy