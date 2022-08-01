Lubbock man charged with shooting 2-year-old in 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was charged and accused of a September 2021 shooting that injured a 2-year-old, according to court documents.

Marcell Woodall, 25, was charged with injury to a child, court documents said.

The Lubbock County Detention Center roster said he was arrested July 29. However, past jail records showed him listed in the jail roster prior to that.

According to the police report on the shooting, the child was shot while playing outside a home.

In 2017, Woodall was arrested for aggravated robbery.

On July 21, Woodall was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge. The sentence will run consecutively – or one after the other – with any sentences he receives from state charges.

