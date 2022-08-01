ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Healthcare nonprofit urges NC department to reject HCA's expansion plan

By Kimberly King
WLOS.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wlos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville hopes new partnership can offer solutions to city's homeless crisis

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walking the streets of Asheville, it’s hard to miss homelessness -- unsheltered homelessness, to be exact. Homelessness has steadily increased in the city during the pandemic. “A growing number of folks are outside,” said Emily Ball, Asheville’s Homeless Strategy Division manager. Ball...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Investigation into Duke Energy over chemical spray shows no state law violation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's an update to an investigation into chemical concerns in a Buncombe County neighborhood, following Duke Energy employees spraying herbicide close to residents' homes. After neighbors filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Health
WLOS.com

Reuter Family YMCA hosting health fair for LatinX community

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many in western North Carolina, getting access to health care and community information can be challenging. That's why the Reuter Family YMCA in South Asheville is hosting a health fair for the LatinX community. The event offers an alternative for getting records without having...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Beefing up security: Madison County to put AR-15s in schools

MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, Madison County Schools will have AR-15 semi-automatic guns locked in safes for student resource officers to use if there’s ever a gunman in a school. “Having a deputy just armed with a handgun isn't enough to stop these animals,” Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
MARSHALL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
WLOS.com

Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of US Open

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Hca Healthcare#For Profit Hospital#Health Department#Health Equity Coalition#Mission Hospital#Adventhealth#Novant Health#Board Of Directors
WLOS.com

WNC war veteran to receive prestigious honor from French government

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A World War II veteran from the mountains is receiving a big honor. George Sarros, a volunteer at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard, was a part of the D-Day invasion. The French government is honoring him with the Legion of Merit.
BREVARD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy