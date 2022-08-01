Healthcare nonprofit urges NC department to reject HCA's expansion plan

Read on wlos.com
Attorneys seek to consolidate class-action lawsuits against HCA Healthcare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two class-action lawsuits filed against HCA Healthcare, which is Mission Hospital's parent company, may be merging into one. Attorneys filed a motion in both cases Thursday aiming to consolidate the anti-trust cases. Last week, Asheville City Council and Buncombe County commissioners filed a joint lawsuit...
Asheville hopes new partnership can offer solutions to city's homeless crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walking the streets of Asheville, it’s hard to miss homelessness -- unsheltered homelessness, to be exact. Homelessness has steadily increased in the city during the pandemic. “A growing number of folks are outside,” said Emily Ball, Asheville’s Homeless Strategy Division manager. Ball...
Investigation into Duke Energy over chemical spray shows no state law violation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's an update to an investigation into chemical concerns in a Buncombe County neighborhood, following Duke Energy employees spraying herbicide close to residents' homes. After neighbors filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was...
Plans for west Asheville townhome development halted by planning and zoning board
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville Planning and Zoning Board has put the brakes on plans for a development in West Asheville. It would be located on Woodland Drive, near Patton Avenue. The commission voted 6-1 on Wednesday, Aug. 3 against approval of the plans. The 72...
Reuter Family YMCA hosting health fair for LatinX community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many in western North Carolina, getting access to health care and community information can be challenging. That's why the Reuter Family YMCA in South Asheville is hosting a health fair for the LatinX community. The event offers an alternative for getting records without having...
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Beefing up security: Madison County to put AR-15s in schools
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, Madison County Schools will have AR-15 semi-automatic guns locked in safes for student resource officers to use if there’s ever a gunman in a school. “Having a deputy just armed with a handgun isn't enough to stop these animals,” Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
Buncombe County looks to prioritize wage growth as data shows poverty rate increase
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At the most recent Buncombe County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, commissioners looked into data to see where the county stands economically compared to the rest of the state. “We want to recognize the plan was developed in 2019/2020,” said Timothy Love, the county’s...
Buncombe County seeks election workers for 2022 early voting, Election Day
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Election workers are essential to ensuring that elections are a success, and locally, these workers are being sought for upcoming elections. Buncombe County is looking for poll workers for early voting, which begins Oct. 20, 2022. The county also needs workers for Election Day,...
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of US Open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
450 crew members working to get huge Pratt & Whitney plant finished by November
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The winding road hundreds of construction crews and dump truck drivers take to get to the Pratt and Whitney job site starts with a turn off Brevard Road. For nearly a year, the 1.2-million-square-foot plant has been going up -- and 450 crew members are...
Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend and something gorgeous to look at?. The North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Mitchell County. The festival is a big deal for one couple from South...
WNC war veteran to receive prestigious honor from French government
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A World War II veteran from the mountains is receiving a big honor. George Sarros, a volunteer at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard, was a part of the D-Day invasion. The French government is honoring him with the Legion of Merit.
Point Lookout Trail to close temporarily for landslide repairs starting Aug. 8
NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — Point Lookout Trail on the Grandfather Ranger District in Nebo will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning Aug. 8, 2022. Officials said the trail is expected to remain closed for up to two months, and Mill Creek Road can be used as an alternate route during the closure.
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
Sherman's Sports and Army Store celebrates 100 years in business in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A family-owned business in Hendersonville is surviving the odds. Sherman's Sports and Army Store, situated on the corner of North Main Street, is celebrating a major milestone -- 100 years in business. Sherman's opened in 1922 as a general store. Today, it mainly sells outdoor...
'Anticipating a delay': School systems ask parents for patience amid bus driver shortage
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With the start of the new school year just a few weeks away, local school systems are preparing parents for delays with school bus schedules. “Right now we’re roughly 20 bus positions short for our staffing needs,” said Jeremy Stowe, director of transportation for Buncombe County Schools.
DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria
ROCKLEDGE, FLA. (TND) — During a speech Wednesday, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis argued “doctors need to get sued” for giving young children with gender dysphoria procedures that “disfigure” them, such as double mastectomies and castrations. At one point during the speech, DeSantis slammed doctors who...
