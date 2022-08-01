ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating

FOX 43
FOX 43
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox43.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police

Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Palmyra, PA
Crime & Safety
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmyra, PA
FOX 43

4-year-old died following York County farm tractor crash

A four-year-old has died from injuries he sustained in a farm tractor crash on the morning of July 29. Jeffery Ryan Fisher was the brother of 9-year-old victim Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, who also died in the crash. According to his autopsy, Jeffery Fisher passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2 due to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Tractor Crash Claims 5th Victim: 4-year-old Gordonville Boy

>Tractor Crash Claims 5th Victim: 4-year-old Gordonville Boy. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A four year-old boy from Lancaster County has become the fifth victim to die from a tractor crash in York County. Four people died at the scene last Friday. The boy who succumbed to his injuries Tuesday has been identified as Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville. His older brother, 9-year-old Caleb Fisher, also died in the crash. Twelve people were riding on the flatbed trailer when it overturned.
GORDONVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police

HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Motorcycle Crash#Kawasaki#Kia
Daily Voice

Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)

A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
CARLISLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Tractor Accident

The Coroner's office was called to the scene of a tractor accident in Schuylkill County on Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road in Wayne Township for a rescue. While in route, emergency personnel were notified the incident involved...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NorthcentralPA.com

Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County

Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

40 vehicles, minor injuries in Lebanon County I-81 pileup

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Approximately 40 vehicles were involved in three separate crashes on I-81S in Lebanon County Thursday night. The highway was shut down for roughly eight hours with the crashes between mile markers 86.4 and 87.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Several individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for attempted homicide for “intentionally” hitting Harrisburg motorcyclist

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for Francisco Rivera-Montanez after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist intentionally. On July 22, police responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle. Police found an adult man was riding a motorcycle northbound when a large SUV approached from behind and “intentionally struck the motorcycle.”
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Fairview Township Police announce retirement of Chief Jason Loper

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police on Thursday announced the retirement of Chief Jason Loper, who stepped down Wednesday after 28 years with the department. Loper, who joined the department on Sept. 4, 1994, will use leave time until he reaches his official retirement date of Sept. 30, the police department said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy