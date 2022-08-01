Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating

Read on www.fox43.com
Man charged after shots fired incident in Lancaster County
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in Penn Township, Lancaster County.
Motorcyclist Driving Through Red Light Killed After Crash With SUV In Chester County: Police
A motorcyclist who was fleeing from police died after driving through a red light and crashing into an SUV in Chester County, authorities said. Troopers spotted the speeding motorcycle traveling westbound on SR 322 in Honey Brook Borough, and tried to initiate a traffic stop around 8 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Pennsylvania State Police said.
abc27.com
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police
Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
4-year-old died following York County farm tractor crash
A four-year-old has died from injuries he sustained in a farm tractor crash on the morning of July 29. Jeffery Ryan Fisher was the brother of 9-year-old victim Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, who also died in the crash. According to his autopsy, Jeffery Fisher passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2 due to...
iheart.com
Tractor Crash Claims 5th Victim: 4-year-old Gordonville Boy
>Tractor Crash Claims 5th Victim: 4-year-old Gordonville Boy. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A four year-old boy from Lancaster County has become the fifth victim to die from a tractor crash in York County. Four people died at the scene last Friday. The boy who succumbed to his injuries Tuesday has been identified as Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville. His older brother, 9-year-old Caleb Fisher, also died in the crash. Twelve people were riding on the flatbed trailer when it overturned.
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police
HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
skooknews.com
State Police Release Details of Tractor Trailer Rollover that Closed Interstate 81 near Frackville
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have released the details of a tractor trailer rollover that closed Interstate 81 near Frackville on Wednesday. According to Troopers, the crash occurred around 8:45 on Interstate 81 northbound in New Castle Township in the area of mile marker 123. Troopers say John Landon,...
Manhunt At Carlisle Hotel: State Police (DEVELOPING)
A manhunt is underway at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Thursday, August 4, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police are on the scene of a foot pursuit at the EconoLodge located at 1252 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle. The wanted man is described as Black, approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and was last...
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Tractor Accident
The Coroner's office was called to the scene of a tractor accident in Schuylkill County on Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road in Wayne Township for a rescue. While in route, emergency personnel were notified the incident involved...
abc27.com
Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
abc27.com
Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
phl17.com
40 vehicles, minor injuries in Lebanon County I-81 pileup
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Approximately 40 vehicles were involved in three separate crashes on I-81S in Lebanon County Thursday night. The highway was shut down for roughly eight hours with the crashes between mile markers 86.4 and 87.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Several individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.
abc27.com
Appalachian Trail double murder convict dies in prison
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – The man convicted of murdering two people on the Appalachian Trail in Perry County has died in prison. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says Paul David Crews passed away on July 9, 2022, of natural causes at SCI Fayette. Crews were serving a life sentence...
abc27.com
Man wanted for attempted homicide for “intentionally” hitting Harrisburg motorcyclist
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for Francisco Rivera-Montanez after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist intentionally. On July 22, police responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle. Police found an adult man was riding a motorcycle northbound when a large SUV approached from behind and “intentionally struck the motorcycle.”
Fairview Township Police announce retirement of Chief Jason Loper
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police on Thursday announced the retirement of Chief Jason Loper, who stepped down Wednesday after 28 years with the department. Loper, who joined the department on Sept. 4, 1994, will use leave time until he reaches his official retirement date of Sept. 30, the police department said.
