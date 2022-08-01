LS-Swapped 1972 GMC Suburban Just Wants To Have Fun: Video

Read on gmauthority.com
Watch Chevy’s First Electrified Corvette Prototype Whip Around the Nürburgring
Chevrolet’s first electrified Corvette is getting closer. Almost three months after the automaker finally confirmed it was developing a hybrid C8, video of the car undergoing track testing at Germany’s Nürburgring has surfaced online. We’re still waiting for concrete details about what to expect from the much-anticipated model, but it’s hard not to get excited by the footage of the coupé roaring around the infamous race track.
Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor
Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Interior Spied For The First Time
Chevrolet continues work on the first electrified Corvette in history and is currently testing prototypes in Southern Europe. We have new photos of a prototype spied in broad daylight, finally giving us an early preview of the model's interior, which has virtually zero camouflage. The steering wheel may be on the wrong side, but the layout is identical between right-hand and left-hand models.
MotorTrend Magazine
See All of the 2023 Chevy Colorado's Paint Colors
We all have to wait a few more months before Chevrolet puts its all-new 2023 Colorado pickup on sale, but already the truck's paint colors and other details have surfaced on Chevy's website. While falling short of a full-on configurator—the site lacks a formal builder where one can run through the new Colorado's Work Truck, LT, Z71, Trail Boss, and ZR2 trim levels, their options, and pricing—there is a little widget where you can check out the Chevy's eight available paint colors. We've gathered them here for your paint-addled pleasure, but take note: Without detailed trim level information, it isn't yet clear which of these paint colors will be available on which Colorado trim levels. The truck Chevrolet uses as a model is the top-dog, off-road-kitted Colorado ZR2, a version we suspect will offer the full gamut of paint choices. Lesser trims may do without the funkier colors.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door?
Truck drivers and manufacturers have differing opinions on the purpose of those little doors. Here's the truth once and for all. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks Now Open
Fans of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 will be happy to learn that order banks for the new 2023 Corvette Z06 are now open. As it turns out, order banks for the go-faster 2023 Corvette Z06 have been open since July 28th, as GM Authority reported previously. A total of three trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top as 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with all three trims available in either a Coupe or Convertible body style. Pricing starts at $106,395 for the 1LZ Coupe, while the range-topping 3LZ Convertible starts at $127,245. Check out previous GM Authority coverage for additional 2023 Corvette Z06 pricing information.
Carry The Tri-Five Torch With This 1956 Chevy Bel Air Hardtop
This restored Bel Air might be the finest hardtop around... The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Burt Reynolds Trans Am From Hooper
This fiery red Trans Am is a raunchy racer with a passion for speed. We all know the Burt Reynolds Trans Am from the Smokey And The Bandit movie from the late 1970s. However, there was another second-generation Firebird whose striking appearance stunned the audience everywhere. That vehicle was from a film called Hooper, a tribute to stuntmen and women around the time with a heavy focus on wild automotive antics. Instead of a sleek black Trans Am, this film featured a bright and boastful Firebird with a red paint job and a massive jet afterburner sticking out of the back bumper.
What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use?
Here's a look at the automotive brands that U-Haul does business with and what pickup truck models they as a foundation for its moving trucks. The post What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1966 Chevelle Takes On 1969 Nova
For decades, the Chevrolet lineup has been touted as one of the modern muscle car enthusiast culture's best values. For a good reason, cars like the Chevelle and Camaro have a special place in most car lovers' minds. However, the Nova is somewhat underrated compared to some other Chevrolet models, making it a unique classic. That's precisely why the Nova community is so quick to challenge the rank of any fellow bowtie-wearing muscle car that might think it stands a chance. Here's one example of a dedicated racer getting behind the wheel of his own Nova to prove that Chevy made the superior muscle car in their stunning likeness.
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Debuts Aug. 11 With a Face That Looks Like This
GMCThe Chevy Colorado ZR2 twin sports a front-end design that's similar to its Sierra AT4X stablemate.
Chevy Corvette Development Vehicle Burns Up In Massive Fire
Earlier this year, General Motors teased the first-ever hybrid Corvette, rumored to be called the E-Ray. The car has been spotted testing in prototype form on the Nurburgring, looking incredibly fast. First reported by Motor.es, which has more pictures of the sorry-looking Vette, the E-Ray was testing in Southern Europe when it caught fire. We have a couple of our own pictures where you can see the hybrid sports car in flames on the side of a winding mountain road. A photo taken later reveals the aftermath, with the prototype being reduced to a charred pile of metal.
Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille?
Have you noticed certain 4x4 trucks from several automakers all have identical yellow lights in their grilles? The post Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1968 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Project Car Needs Just A Little Wrenching
The Olds 442 proves that it’s possible to be both legendary, and underrated, at the same time…. When Chevy had the Chevelle, Pontiac had the GTO, and Ford had the GT500, there was another muscle car challenger on the scene that didn’t get the recognition it deserved. The Oldsmobile 442 joined the party as its own model in 1968, and it had no problem kicking around the major players on the streets. With a big powertrain and killer looks, it’s curious as to why it wasn’t appreciated the same way as its challengers, but the current state of the market is showing a shift in the favor of this underdog muscle car.
Top Speed
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
Autoweek.com
1957 Chevrolet One-Fifty Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure
GM sold more than 1.5 million 1957 Chevrolet cars, mostly unassuming six-cylinder sedans, but today you'd get the impression that they were all gorgeous (and V8-powered) Bel Air hardtops or Nomads. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those forgotten cheap '57 Chevy sedans, found in an excellent self-service yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Truth About Cars
Report: Nissan Maxima Dead in 2023
Surprising exactly no one, Nissan has confirmed to a California-based automotive outlet that the Nissan Maxima will shuffle off this mortal coil in about a year’s time in mid-2023. While this news isn’t unexpected, it is still a bit sad for those of us who remember when the Maxima lived up to its name as a Four-Door Sports Car.
gmauthority.com
You Could Win A 2023 Corvette Z06
With its be-winged widebody stance and a brand-new V8 engine that zings all the way to 8,600 rpm, the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is nothing short of breathtaking. Now, Corvette Z06 fans have a shot at putting this 70th Anniversary Edition Convertible in their driveway with a new sweepstakes. Get...
1935 Ford Woodie Wagon Selling At No Reserve
Add this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon to your collection…. In 1929, Ford’s Model A station wagon began a trend in the automotive industry that ended up lasting for decades. The wood bodied wagon, or Woodie, became an icon that nearly every automaker in the industry would try to replicate but no one was able to pull it off quite like the original. Currently on Bring A Trailer, this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon is a great example of these cars.
