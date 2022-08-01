100 Firefighters Tackle Fire As Blaze Near Heathrow Airport Forces Runway Changes

Read on www.ladbible.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports
Anne Heche has reportedly been hospitalized in critical condition after a car accident Friday in Los Angeles. The Emmy Award winner, 53, was allegedly inside the blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave. in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence to catch fire, according to TMZ.
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
Brit swimmer saved by ‘hero’ dolphins scaring off deadly shark about to attack him
A Brit swimmer got the shock of his life when he realised he was being pursued by a huge great white shark. Adam Walker, from Nottingham, was swimming off the coast of New Zealand back in 2014, when the predator was seen lurking in the depths below. At the time,...
'Traumatised' Kem Cetinay involved in horror crash that left one dead
Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay has been described as 'traumatised' after being involved in a horror crash which left one person dead. On Thurday (4 August) morning the reality TV star was driving in Essex when there was a collision between his Mercedes G-Wagon and a motorbike. Paramedics attempted...
Police Cameras Show Them Deliberately Ramming Off-Road Bikers Over
Shocking dash-cam footage shows the moment police officers deliberately rammed a pair of troublesome bikers in a ‘brave and bold’ move to stop their anti-social behaviour. Watch the video here:. The duo had been spotted causing mischief around the streets of Sheffield on Saturday (30 July), having terrorised...
Horrified family say they were 'electrocuted' while on holiday at Butlin's
A Cornwall family has claimed they were ‘electrocuted’ on the first night of their Butlin’s holiday. Watch their experience below:. Katarzyna and David Baldock booked in for a stay at the Minehead resort in July with their daughter and her friend. From the outset the trip didn’t...
No need to dismantle a bridge: Bezos' mega yacht has been towed from a Dutch shipyard
Where there is a will, there is a way!
Woman's Life Saved By £30 Puma Sliders Following Freak Astroturf Incident
When Kerry Tattersley splashed £30 on a pair of Puma sliders, she never could have known just how valuable they'd prove to be. Watch her recount her bizarre near-death experience here:. Support worker, Kerry, from Halifax, West Yorkshire, was vacuuming the artificial grass in her backyard when she went...
'Heavy Fired' Black Burnt Bread Buns Sold At Market Stall Leave People Divided
Some very well baked, blackened bread rolls have caused a stir online with some insisting that they’re delicious and others claiming they’re a health hazard. Well, it makes a welcome change from arguing about what they’re called where you’re from, doesn’t it?. The ‘well-fired’ cobs...
Heart-stopping moment two planes fly scarily close together
If you're a nervous flyer, then look away now as seeing two planes flying scarily close is probably not what you want to see. A TikTok account has shared a video of two planes flying close together as they film a commercial, and the wings are so close they could nearly touch.
