City defense attorneys use supreme court gun decision to challenge possession charges

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
FOXBusiness
NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York. REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office,...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Flashy NY Pastor Who Was Robbed of His Jewels Is Accused of Swindling a Parishioner
Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead made headlines when a livestream captured thieves stealing his extremely expensive jewelry mid-sermon—but now he’s under the spotlight for allegedly robbing someone himself. According to a lawsuit filed last year, Whitehead is accused of stealing most of parishioner Pauline Anderson’s life savings, totaling $90,000. The City cited court papers claiming that Whitehead convinced Anderson to invest the money in one of his firms, promising that he would use it to help her buy a home. In return, Whitehead allegedly said he’d pay her $100 per month to cover living costs. Yet months passed without payments, after which Whitehead allegedly told Anderson that he viewed her investment as a donation to his now-defunct campaign for Brooklyn borough president. Whitehead, who is often seen in designer duds and gold chains, was robbed of somewhere between $400,000 and $1 million worth of jewelry on Sunday. He has served time for identity fraud and grand larceny in the past and is close friends with Mayor Eric Adams.
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
Essence
Brooklyn Bishop Denies Setting Up Church Robbery
Since the robbery, a newly uncovered lawsuit accuses Bishop Lamor Whitehead of bamboozling a parishioner out of her $90,000 life savings in 2020. A Brooklyn bishop held his first service on Sunday following a livestreamed armed robbery. On Sunday, in a bizarre display Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the robbery that...
americanmilitarynews.com
AOC claims gun makers are white supremacist
On Wednesday, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused American gun maker Daniel Defense of being white supremacist, citing what she claims is white supremacist imagery in its marketing materials. During a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Ocasio-Cortez questioned Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel on images she claimed were...
NYC Bishop Lamor Whitehead addresses lawsuit against him
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn bishop who was robbed at gunpoint during a service last Sunday says there's been too much focus on his lifestyle and not enough on the crime that happened inside his church.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, this comes amid news of a lawsuit against him.Bishop Lamor Whitehead fiercely defended himself at a press conference Friday, speaking just steps away from his Canarsie church that became a crime scene last weekend."And he must've knew something about a robbery. Are you kidding me? Let my church, give us some sympathy," he said.Police say three armed suspects, caught on...
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in Texas
As soon as Democratic Mayor Eric Adams turned down Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s offer to visit his state, New York received its first 50 migrants at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.
