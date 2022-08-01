28-year-old Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of escaping from confinement. Court documents alleged that Payton was being held in the custody of the St. Robert Police Department on July 31st for failing to appear on a municipal charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and he escaped from custody. Payton entered a not guilty plea and Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on August 9th. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 22nd.

