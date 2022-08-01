ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

Wanted man held in Texas County Jail

A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Woman charged with assault at an auction

A St. Robert woman faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident at an auction in the Upton area on April 30. Joleen D. Hutsell, 39, of St. Robert, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony). Her bond is set at $350,000.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Creek, MO
Texas County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Texas County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Houston, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, MO
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

New Mexico woman gets 7 years for smuggling meth, Fentanyl & heroin through Phelps County

An out-of-state woman arrested in Phelps County for smuggling a considerable amount of narcotics across state lines is sentenced. Marcella Ramirez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Thursday. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ramirez had originally also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on a charge of escaping from confinement

28-year-old Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of escaping from confinement. Court documents alleged that Payton was being held in the custody of the St. Robert Police Department on July 31st for failing to appear on a municipal charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and he escaped from custody. Payton entered a not guilty plea and Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on August 9th. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 22nd.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Cabool Man Injured on Highway 60

Cabool, MO. – A 2016 Chevy Cruze has been totaled and its driver injured as a result of a crash that happened early yesterday morning. Stephen Hill, 32 of Cabool, was driving his vehicle Westbound on Highway 60, just East of Cabool, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. He then struck a road sign, and the vehicle overturned.
CABOOL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Domestic Disturbance#Corrections Facility
houstonherald.com

Cabool man hurt in U.S. 60 accident

A Cabool man received moderate injuries in an accident Wednesday morning about four miles east of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Stephen E. Hill, 31, traveled off the left side of U.S. 60, struck a road sign and overturned at about 5:20 a.m.
CABOOL, MO
933kwto.com

25 Year Sentence for Texas County Man

A man from Texas County has been sentenced to 25 years in Prison for the kidnapping and murder of a woman. Kenneth Clark was sentenced to 25 years for second degree murder, and 15 years for kidnapping in the death of Susan Campbell. The sentences will run concurrently, so Clark...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Center conducts crisis intervention training for area law enforcement

As the number of people dealing with mental health crises continues to rise across the nation, law enforcement officers across Missouri are training to improve safety and emergency response efforts. Ozarks Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Center (BHC) recently conducted training for local law enforcement. BHC staff presented a 40-hour Crisis Intervention...
WEST PLAINS, MO
houstonherald.com

One injured when car strikes deer

One person received moderate injuries Wednesday night when a car struck a deer near Summersville. Tpr. J.J. Smith said a northbound 2020 Chevrolet Impala driven by Harold C. Anderson, 47, of Butler, struck the animal on Highway 17 about two miles west of Summersville. Anderson, who was wearing a seat...
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
myozarksonline.com

Laclede County Accident Involving Two Motorcycles Injures Two

The collision of two motorcycles Tuesday night at 11:10 on Highway F north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County sent two riders to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The highway patrol says a 1992 Kawasaki ZX1100 motorcycle, operated by 28-year-old Jacob T. Mitchell of Lebanon, rear-ended a 2021 Honda CB500 motorcycle, operated by 22-year-old Caleb B. Whaley of Lebanon.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing woman

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a 56-year-old woman. 55-year-old Kenneth Clark was sentenced Monday, August 1, 2022, to 25 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder, and 15 years in prison for kidnapping. These sentences will be served concurrently, however, so […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County

Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash

Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
THAYER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy