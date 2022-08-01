Read on houstonherald.com
houstonherald.com
Wanted man held in Texas County Jail
A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.
Texas County kidnapping suspect tries to pull child into car
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested for attempting to drag a child into a car after trying to give the child money on Aug. 2 in Hartshorn. Darryl F. Harris, 39, of Hartshorn allegedly approached a juvenile male outside a business in Hartshorn and offered to trade $40 for a $20 bill. According […]
houstonherald.com
Woman charged with assault at an auction
A St. Robert woman faces a felony assault charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident at an auction in the Upton area on April 30. Joleen D. Hutsell, 39, of St. Robert, was charged Aug. 1 with third-degree assault – special victim (a class D felony). Her bond is set at $350,000.
Phelps County man arrested with multiple child molestation charges
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28. According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of […]
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
kjluradio.com
New Mexico woman gets 7 years for smuggling meth, Fentanyl & heroin through Phelps County
An out-of-state woman arrested in Phelps County for smuggling a considerable amount of narcotics across state lines is sentenced. Marcella Ramirez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Thursday. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ramirez had originally also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
myozarksonline.com
Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court on a charge of escaping from confinement
28-year-old Dylan Michael Payton of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of escaping from confinement. Court documents alleged that Payton was being held in the custody of the St. Robert Police Department on July 31st for failing to appear on a municipal charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and he escaped from custody. Payton entered a not guilty plea and Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on August 9th. A preliminary hearing has been set for August 22nd.
ozarkradionews.com
houstonherald.com
Cabool man hurt in U.S. 60 accident
A Cabool man received moderate injuries in an accident Wednesday morning about four miles east of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Stephen E. Hill, 31, traveled off the left side of U.S. 60, struck a road sign and overturned at about 5:20 a.m.
933kwto.com
25 Year Sentence for Texas County Man
A man from Texas County has been sentenced to 25 years in Prison for the kidnapping and murder of a woman. Kenneth Clark was sentenced to 25 years for second degree murder, and 15 years for kidnapping in the death of Susan Campbell. The sentences will run concurrently, so Clark...
houstonherald.com
Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Center conducts crisis intervention training for area law enforcement
As the number of people dealing with mental health crises continues to rise across the nation, law enforcement officers across Missouri are training to improve safety and emergency response efforts. Ozarks Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Center (BHC) recently conducted training for local law enforcement. BHC staff presented a 40-hour Crisis Intervention...
houstonherald.com
One injured when car strikes deer
One person received moderate injuries Wednesday night when a car struck a deer near Summersville. Tpr. J.J. Smith said a northbound 2020 Chevrolet Impala driven by Harold C. Anderson, 47, of Butler, struck the animal on Highway 17 about two miles west of Summersville. Anderson, who was wearing a seat...
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Accident Involving Two Motorcycles Injures Two
The collision of two motorcycles Tuesday night at 11:10 on Highway F north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County sent two riders to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The highway patrol says a 1992 Kawasaki ZX1100 motorcycle, operated by 28-year-old Jacob T. Mitchell of Lebanon, rear-ended a 2021 Honda CB500 motorcycle, operated by 22-year-old Caleb B. Whaley of Lebanon.
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing woman
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a 56-year-old woman. 55-year-old Kenneth Clark was sentenced Monday, August 1, 2022, to 25 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder, and 15 years in prison for kidnapping. These sentences will be served concurrently, however, so […]
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
kjluradio.com
Murder charges filed in death of Camden County man whose remains were found in park
Murder charges are filed in the death of a missing Camden County man whose remains were found last month. Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal, went missing from the Camdenton Wal-Mart on June 7. His remains were found on July 14. Surveillance footage showed Elmore leaving the Wal-Mart with another man, later identified as Eric Cole, 40, also of Montreal.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Patricia McClenahan
Patricia Ann McClenahan, 65, passed away Aug. 1, 2022, in Houston. No visitation or service is planned. Send an online condolence.
krcgtv.com
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
ozarkradionews.com
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
Missouri man charged in murder, disappearance of overdose victim
CAMDENTON, Mo. – A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing. Prosecutors have charged Eric B. Cole, 40, of Montreal, Missouri, with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit an...
