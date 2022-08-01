BRAIDWOOD— Karyn Sue Bliudzius, 78, formerly of Chicago, Romeoville, Wilmington and Braidwood, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home with her daughter by her side. Born Feb. 29, 1944 in Chicago, a daughter to Edward and Lorraine (Dahms) Van-Holt. In 1968 Karyn married John Bliudzius in Michigan and together they cherished 42 years until his passing in 2010. Karyn worked as a supervisor for Tel Lab for over 20 years until her retirement. She was a strong independent woman who had great leadership skill, was always willing to help others and who cherished her family.

