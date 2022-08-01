freepressnewspapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on 7/30Adrian HolmanMorris, IL
Back to School Fest at Nowell Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
freepressnewspapers.com
Lester Bushue
MORRIS— Lester S. Bushue, 50, of Morris and formerly Braidwood, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home. Born Oct. 17, 1971, in Joliet, a son to Darold and Sharon (Brockett) Bushue. Lester graduated from Reed Custer High school and worked as a forklift operator. He was known to have a great sense of humor always making those around him laugh. Lester was a devoted friend to many and an accomplished artist and loved spending his free time drawing.
freepressnewspapers.com
Karyn Sue Bliudzius
BRAIDWOOD— Karyn Sue Bliudzius, 78, formerly of Chicago, Romeoville, Wilmington and Braidwood, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home with her daughter by her side. Born Feb. 29, 1944 in Chicago, a daughter to Edward and Lorraine (Dahms) Van-Holt. In 1968 Karyn married John Bliudzius in Michigan and together they cherished 42 years until his passing in 2010. Karyn worked as a supervisor for Tel Lab for over 20 years until her retirement. She was a strong independent woman who had great leadership skill, was always willing to help others and who cherished her family.
freepressnewspapers.com
Kathi Brewer
GODLEY—Kathi Wickman Brewer, 69, of Godley, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. After retiring she loved spending time with family and friends, reading her bible, and being on Facebook. A special thanks to Kelly for her devoted loving care in fighting cancer with her every step.
freepressnewspapers.com
Local graduate brings his artistry to Oklahoma
Seeing the diamond on an Airbnb posting is intriguing, the symbol of a rare find. A location so unique it makes the traveler want to know more about what sets it apart from other destinations. Whether it be glamping in a tiny home in Arizona or soaking in the history...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freepressnewspapers.com
Reed Township property taxes could see “significant” increases
Assessments from Reed Township have been an issue with members of township and Braidwood city government over the past year. Now, as newly appointed assessor Mary Jones works through the list of properties to correct mistakes, members of the township board said the result could be significant sticker shock for some homeowners.
Comments / 0