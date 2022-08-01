ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Interactive map: Find your Vote Center

By Anne Simmons
 4 days ago
The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved Vote Centers back on Tuesday, May 3, but since then, seven of the 129 Vote Center locations have changed due to a number of reasons, including building ownership changes, construction and incomplete contracts.

Use the interactive map below to find the Vote Center nearest you, or find a complete and updated list on the Pima County Website .

Locations were chosen for a number of criteria, including:

  • Proximity to large residential areas
  • Heavy traffic areas
  • Major employers
  • Adequate parking
  • Accessibility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act
  • electrical capacity for equipment
  • proximity to public transportation
  • size

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher updated the Board on Monday with a complete list of the changed vote centers with the new locations:

Photo from County Administrator memorandum to Board of Supervisors

LIST: Find your Vote Center on County Website

