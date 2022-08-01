ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Watch Now: California wildfire evacuees recount their escape

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. As California residents evacuate, firefighters prepare to battle a wildfire sweeping through the U.S. state. The McKinney fire continues to burn as the California wildfire death toll hits four.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida's busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report. The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
2 new Family Court judges appointed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new Family Court judges. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. David L. Jackson was appointed to serve in the Second Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught

Tennessee's attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state's opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills. The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney General Herbert...
TENNESSEE STATE
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control. Under...
AUSTIN, TX
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the state Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War. Ann McLean stepped down from the board effective Monday after a discussion about the Youngkin administration's “goals...
VIRGINIA STATE

