Read on lebanon-express.com
Related
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: California wildfire evacuees recount their escape
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. As California residents evacuate, firefighters prepare to battle a wildfire sweeping through the U.S. state. The McKinney fire continues to burn as the California wildfire death toll hits four.
Lebanon-Express
Family struck by lightning in Florida recovers
AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor talks to a family recovering after being struck by lightning and why their story of survival scored them free tickets to see the New York Yankees play.
Lebanon-Express
Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida's busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report. The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She...
Lebanon-Express
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed Wednesday in car accident, her office says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed Wednesday in car accident, her office says. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon-Express
Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for governor in Arizona primary election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for governor in Arizona primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
2 new Family Court judges appointed in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new Family Court judges. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. David L. Jackson was appointed to serve in the Second Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and...
Lebanon-Express
Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught
Tennessee's attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state's opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills. The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney General Herbert...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon-Express
Police confirm gunshots were fired at Mall of America in Minnesota, scene secured, no victim found, suspect being sought
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police confirm gunshots were fired at Mall of America in Minnesota, scene secured, no victim found, suspect being sought. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Lebanon-Express
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control. Under...
Lebanon-Express
Wayne Steele wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 4th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Steele wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 4th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lebanon-Express
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the state Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War. Ann McLean stepped down from the board effective Monday after a discussion about the Youngkin administration's “goals...
Comments / 0