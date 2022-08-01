ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities

By The Associated Press
wabi.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wabi.tv

Comments / 1

Related
wabi.tv

Versant Power customers may see price increase next summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power customers may see prices increase next summer by $10 a month or more. Gov. Janet Mills is calling on them not to file the rate request. Company officials just announced a few hours ago they are seeking a distribution rate change. They say it’s...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect

A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!

Maine (WABI) - Ever wonder what it takes to get Maine’s favorite fruit from farm to table?. This weekend is your chance to find out. Local farmers will show the public what it takes to run their farms. Copeland Hill Wild Blueberry Farm is one of those taking part.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Governor Mills opposes proposed rate hike from Maine utility

A proposed rate increase for Versant Power customers is facing some pushback from Governor Janet Mills. The electric utility filed a notice of intent to seek a monthly increase of $10.50, or $126 a year, for the average residential ratepayer starting next summer. In a statement released Thursday, Gov. Mills...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
Local
Maine Industry
wabi.tv

Millions of dollars in unclaimed property in Maine is waiting to be collected

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Millions in unclaimed property is waiting for its owner. In Maine, 2022 marks a record year for unclaimed property, the state’s treasurer Henry E. M. Beck announced. The Office of the State Treasurer describes unclaimed property as “...property (that) consists of money and other assets...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Drought Worsens on the Seacoast

The Seacoast has fallen further into drought as most of the New Hampshire Seacoast region, coastal Maine and all of eastern Massachusetts are under a severe drought. It doesn't look like the drought situation will be alleviated anytime soon, according to hydrologist Sarah Jamison with the National Weather Service in Gray Maine who says the Seacoast has a rainfall deficit of 3-8 inches.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Maine Power#Electric Utilities#Versant Power#The Associated Press
penbaypilot.com

Federal report shows Maine has third largest decline in uninsured rate

A newly released federal report shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped nearly 5 percentage points among those eligible for Medicaid expansion from 2018 to 2020, the third largest decline in the nation. According to the report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine

Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine

(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
92 Moose

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers can now order additional free COVID-19 tests

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that Mainers may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits throughProject Access COVID Tests(ACT), a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state. As of Monday,...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers

Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mills: Medicaid expansion working in Maine

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is touting a new federal report showing fewer uninsured people are eligible for Medicaid in Maine. Mills, who expanded the availability of Medicaid coverage in 2019, is taking the report as a sign that the expansion is working. The report, issued by the U.S. Department of...
MAINE STATE
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainepublic.org

5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers

Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine. The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy