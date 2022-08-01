Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities

Read on www.wabi.tv
wabi.tv
Versant Power customers may see price increase next summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power customers may see prices increase next summer by $10 a month or more. Gov. Janet Mills is calling on them not to file the rate request. Company officials just announced a few hours ago they are seeking a distribution rate change. They say it’s...
mainepublic.org
New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect
A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
wabi.tv
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - Ever wonder what it takes to get Maine’s favorite fruit from farm to table?. This weekend is your chance to find out. Local farmers will show the public what it takes to run their farms. Copeland Hill Wild Blueberry Farm is one of those taking part.
wgan.com
Governor Mills opposes proposed rate hike from Maine utility
A proposed rate increase for Versant Power customers is facing some pushback from Governor Janet Mills. The electric utility filed a notice of intent to seek a monthly increase of $10.50, or $126 a year, for the average residential ratepayer starting next summer. In a statement released Thursday, Gov. Mills...
45 of the Funniest Weed Strain Names in the Maine Market Right Now
If I could go back and tell past Meghan that I would one day be looking at menus for weed in Maine she would not believe me. It’s as if I’m looking at a food menu to pick out my breakfast sandwich in the morning but it’s a list of legal weed options… Like, what?!
wabi.tv
Millions of dollars in unclaimed property in Maine is waiting to be collected
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Millions in unclaimed property is waiting for its owner. In Maine, 2022 marks a record year for unclaimed property, the state’s treasurer Henry E. M. Beck announced. The Office of the State Treasurer describes unclaimed property as “...property (that) consists of money and other assets...
WMTW
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
Drought Worsens on the Seacoast
The Seacoast has fallen further into drought as most of the New Hampshire Seacoast region, coastal Maine and all of eastern Massachusetts are under a severe drought. It doesn't look like the drought situation will be alleviated anytime soon, according to hydrologist Sarah Jamison with the National Weather Service in Gray Maine who says the Seacoast has a rainfall deficit of 3-8 inches.
penbaypilot.com
Federal report shows Maine has third largest decline in uninsured rate
A newly released federal report shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped nearly 5 percentage points among those eligible for Medicaid expansion from 2018 to 2020, the third largest decline in the nation. According to the report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9...
Massachusetts Secretary Galvin files complaint against Maine man for scamming veterans
Administrative charges have been filed against a Maine man for targeting Massachusetts military veterans and service members in an investment scam.
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
WGME
Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine
(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
Maine closes out fiscal year with nearly $600M surplus
(The Center Square) – Maine has closed out the previous fiscal year in the black, with nearly $600 million in surplus revenues allowing the state to squirrel away a record level of reserves. The state Department of Administrative and Financial Services said the state ended the 2022 fiscal year...
WGME
Mainers can now order additional free COVID-19 tests
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that Mainers may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits throughProject Access COVID Tests(ACT), a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state. As of Monday,...
One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers
Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mills: Medicaid expansion working in Maine
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is touting a new federal report showing fewer uninsured people are eligible for Medicaid in Maine. Mills, who expanded the availability of Medicaid coverage in 2019, is taking the report as a sign that the expansion is working. The report, issued by the U.S. Department of...
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
mainepublic.org
5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers
Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine. The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.
