Cerritos, CA

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man missing from Cerritos

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Authorities sought the public's help Monday in locating a 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Cerritos, prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a Silver Alert.

James Carroll Cox was last seen on Sunday around 1 p.m. on Martha Avenue near Briarwood Street, according to the CHP. He was believed to be walking.

Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said he was last heard from at 3:30 p.m. at Don Knabe Community Regional Park at 19700 Bloomfield Avenue.

Cox is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 120 pounds. He has white hair and a mustache, blue eyes, and a scar on his left forearm.

Cox was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone who sees Cox was asked to call 911.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person goes missing and is determined to be at risk to aid in their swift recovery.

